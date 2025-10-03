In the Name of Allah, the Entirely Merciful, the Especially Merciful

Praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, may the blessings and peace be upon our beloved master Prophet Muhammad, the last of Prophets, on his family, and all his companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah the Most High says:

“Do people think once they say, “We believe,” that they will be left without being put to the test and trial? We certainly tested and tried those before them. And ˹in this way˺ Allah will clearly distinguish between those who are truthful and those who are liars.” [Qur’an, 29:2-3]

Respected brothers and sisters! These Qur’anic verses introduces the idea that belief in Allah requires enduring tests and trials to prove one’s sincerity and commitment, and that this has been the experience of believers throughout history.

The verses begins with a rhetorical question, posing the idea that some people may believe that simply declaring their Iman (faith) is enough to secure their place without facing any hardship.

The verses immediately clarifies that this is not the case. Iman (Faith) is not a passive state but requires active commitment and endurance through various trials, tests, and hardships.

To emphasise the necessity of these tests, the following verses (29:3) explain that Allah has tested those who came before them, and He will continue to test believers to distinguish the truthful from the liars.

Fellow servants of Allah! The purpose of these tests is to reveal the true sincerity of one’s belief and to purify the believers from their shortcomings.

In essence, these verses serves as a reminder that genuine Iman (faith) involves suffering, self-sacrifice, and facing challenges that reveal the depth of a believer’s commitment to Allah.

Dear brothers and sisters! Allah Almighty tells us that we will be tested. He also makes it clear to us what is expected from us when we undergo these trials and what our reward will be if we are successful.

He the Most High says:

“Be sure we shall test you with something of fear and hunger, some loss in goods, lives and the fruits (of your toil) but give glad tidings to those who patiently persevere. Those who, when misfortune strikes them, say: ‘Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him is our return. Those are the ones upon whom are blessings and mercy from their Lord and it is those who are rightly guided.” [Qur’an, 2:155]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“No fatigue, illness, anxiety, sorrow, harm or sadness afflicts any Muslim, even to the extent of a thorn pricking him, without Allah wiping out his sins by it.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

In another narration, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“No Muslim is afflicted by harm, whether it is but the prick of a thorn or something worse, without Allah expiating his evil deeds on account of it and his sins falling away from him like leaves off a tree.’” [Bukhari]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“When Allah desires good for someone, He tries him with hardships.” [Bukhari]

The Muslim may be tested by all sorts of difficulties like the death of love ones, sickness, lack of income, and disobedience from his children. In fact, the many afflictions that may beset a person are incalculable. This is the point that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was stressing when he mentioned:

“Fatigue, illness, anxiety, sorrow, harm or sadness …even to the extent of a thorn pricking him.”

All of these afflictions, if endured patiently by the believer, are a means of attaining Allah’s forgiveness as well as His reward.

Every one of us is being tested by Allah. He tests us all in different ways. We should not assume that the difficulties that we face in life are punishments or are signs that Allah is displeased with us. Likewise, we should never construe the success and pleasures that others enjoy as signs that Allah is pleased with them or that they are privileged. Sometimes, quite the opposite is true.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“If Allah wants good for his servant, He hurries on His punishment in this world, and if He wills ill for a servant, he holds back punishing him for his sin so He can give it to him in full on the Day of Resurrection.”

Allah makes it clear that everything in our lives – the good and the bad of it– is a trial for us. How will we cope in the situation that Allah has placed for us? Will we be grateful in prosperity and patient in affliction or will we be arrogant and disobedient?

Allah Almighty says:

“Every soul shall taste of death. And We will test you with evil and with good by way of trial. And to Us is your return.” [Surah al-Anbiya: 35]

And Allah the Most High says:

“Know that your wealth and your children are but a trial and that Allah has with Him a mighty reward.” [Surah al-Anfal: 28]

Many people do not realise that they are tried just as severely with the good that they are given as they are by the misfortunes that befall them. Allah Almighty says:

“And as for man, whenever his Lord tries him by honouring him and makes him lead an easy life, he says: ‘My Lord honours me.’ But when He tries him by straitening his means of subsistence, he says: ‘My Lord has disgraced me.” [Surah al-Fajr: 15-16]

Some people are blessed to be born and raised in good Muslim families then turn their backs on Islam, while others are born and raised in non-Muslim countries to unbelieving parents and grow up to be among the best of Muslims.

We are tried with wealth as well as poverty. If we are wealthy, will we hoard our wealth or spend in charity? Will we use it for lawful purposes or squander it in vice? Will we trust in Allah in our investments, or will our avarice and fear of losing our wealth make us take recourse to unlawful means to preserve it and increase it?

If we are poor, will we be content and patient and seek lawful means to attain our sustenance or will we resort to unlawful means to meet our needs? Will we accept the fact that Allah gives more to some people than he does to others, or will we grow hateful and vindictive?

We are tested with health as well as sickness. A man with good eyesight is tested with regards to his use of it. Will he use the blessing of his sight to good purpose or to gaze at unlawful things? His good eyesight may be what takes him to Hell. A blind man is tested whether he will bear patiently with his disability. His patience in affliction may be what earns him his place in Paradise. Our goal is the Hereafter and we are all being tested.

Allah the Most High says:

“It is He who created death and life that He may try you as to which of you is best in deeds.” [Surah al-Mulk: 2]

We may also be tested through others. We know from experience that even a small child can experience suffering as well as a person who is mentally handicapped to such a degree that he cannot understand the concepts of Islam and is not legally accountable. Though it may not be that such a person is not undergoing tests of his own; however his plight may very well be a test for those his life affects. How will they treat him? Will they care for him, respect him, and give him his rights?

We may not be able to fathom the wisdom behind why Allah decrees what He does for us or for others of His creatures. However, we must know that Allah does everything in accordance with His wisdom and bear our trials patiently.

Ultimately, we must remember the words of Allah in the Qur’an:

“He cannot be questioned for what He does but they will be questioned.” [Surah al-Anbiya: 23]

Reapected brothers and sisters! Trials in Islam are divine tests from Allah meant to strengthen faith (Iman), purify souls, and reward believers, not random occurrences. A believer finds strength and hope by being patient, expressing gratitude, and trusting Allah’s wisdom, understanding that every hardship has a purpose and can lead to immense reward in the Hereafter.

Allah tests humans with both joy and adversity to see who is most sincere in their Iman (faith) and best in action.

Difficult times can be a divine call, a way for Allah to bring you back to Him and show you His immense love.

Enduring trials with patience is a means by which Allah cleanses a believer of their sins.

Trials are part of the test of life, an opportunity to earn a greater reward in the Hereafter.

Bear hardship with patience, recognising that even bitter things can have sweet outcomes.

Be thankful to Allah for all things, whether good or bad, as this is a sign of true Iman (faith).

Place your complete reliance on Allah, trusting that He knows best and will provide a solution.

Keep Allah in your remembrance through acts like saying Subhanallah, Alhamdulillah, and Allahu Akbar to maintain strength and tranquility.

Do not isolate yourself; rely on the brotherhood and support of other believers, as they are a source of steadfastness.

There is wisdom behind every event, and no disaster strikes except by Allah’s permission.

The affairs of a true believer are always good because they are thankful for good and patient in times of hardship, just as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught.

Trials reveal your inner strength and the true quality of those around you, helping you distinguish between true supporters and those who are not.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Prayers, peace and mercy are upon our beloved master, Prophet Muhammad, the son of Abdullah (Peace be upon him), his family and Companions.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Rabi’ul-Thani 11, 1447 AH (October 03, 2025).