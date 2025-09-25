A Bill for a Law to prohibit medical detention in Imo State and other related matters scaled through the second reading at the Imo House of Assembly on Thursday.

The bill sponsored by Kennedy Ibeh, a representative of Obowo State Constituency, is titled the “Imo State Medical Detention Prohibition Law.”

Leading the debate on the bill, Mr Ibeh described the practice of detaining patients for failing to offset their medical bills as an anomaly requiring immediate redress.

He noted that it was demeaning and an infringement on human rights in line with the constitution, adding that a balance should be struck to accommodate people’s dignity.

He said the bill would also positively alter the state’s rating in all known human rights compliance indices.

The lawmaker added that the passage of the law would position the house as a “house of the people who are sensitive to the plights of the masses”.

He went on to add that the existence of such a law would enable the state to access funds from the World Bank to support human rights and other privileges.

He also said that the sustainable development goal of making healthcare accessible by 2030 would be easier to attain, especially with the state’s existing health insurance scheme.

According to the lawmaker, the law would alleviate the suffering of indigent Imo people and position the state to receive international human rights grants.

Supporting the bill, Chisom Ojukwu (APC-Nkwere) said that the law would significantly impact the state’s reputation and attract donor support and health partnerships.

He added that the state would receive more credit for healthcare reforms and would boost the government-established health insurance scheme.

He also said this would reduce stigma and delays in providing healthcare for sick people who cannot afford to go to hospitals.

The Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), also supported the bill and described it as a step in the right direction.

He added that the existing health insurance scheme had already made a significant contribution to tackling the issue of medical detention in the state.

In his contribution, Uche Agabige (APC-Orsu) said the bill was laudable and depicted the assembly’s goal of making laws to help the people.

Mr Agabige added that medical detention results in an infringement of patients’ autonomy, psychological effects, and strain on their resources.

Bennet Ebonine (APC-Njaba) said that the bill would ensure justice for people who are denied treatment because they failed to make a down payment.

Following more contributions supporting the bill, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe (Ihitte Uboma), said it has passed its second reading. The speaker assigned the bill to the House Committee on Health and directed them to submit their report on 28 October 2025.

He also directed the assembly clerk to set a date for a public hearing on the bill.

