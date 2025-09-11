Olanipekun Olukoyede has shown that integrity does not need noise and that leadership is best demonstrated through results, not rhetoric. By avoiding the distractions of politics, embracing humane and world-class investigative practices, and prioritising quiet but impactful reforms, he has set the EFCC on a path of renewed credibility.

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Olanipekun “Ola” Olukoyede as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in October 2023, the decision was met with cautious optimism. Today, barely two years into his tenure, it is clear that the President’s choice was not only right but visionary. Olukoyede has quietly redefined the culture of Nigeria’s foremost anti-graft institution, steering it away from spectacle and politics, and restoring faith in professionalism, integrity, and fairness.

A seasoned lawyer, fraud examiner, and compliance specialist with years of experience both at home and abroad, Olukoyede came prepared for the task. Having previously served as EFCC Chief of Staff and later as Secretary to the Commission, he understood the pitfalls of the institution and the expectations of Nigerians. He brought to the office a deliberate resolve: to fight corruption firmly, yet with humanity; to pursue justice with world-class best practices; and to keep the EFCC above the fray of political battles.

His record so far speaks volumes. Within his first 100 days, the EFCC under his leadership recovered over ₦70.5 billion, processed more than 2,600 petitions, and secured 747 convictions. Asset recovery has reached unprecedented levels, including the forfeiture of a major university and a sprawling estate of 753 housing units. Large-scale syndicates, from romance scams to cryptocurrency fraud, have been busted in operations that drew applause for their scope and precision. Yet, unlike in the past when media trials often tainted the Commission’s work, Olukoyede’s EFCC pursues its mandate quietly, letting the facts and the courts speak for themselves.

Equally significant is his courage to clean house. For the first time in the agency’s history, a Chairman openly admitted to corruption within the Commission itself. In 2024, he dismissed 27 staff for misconduct and sanctioned investigations into internal fraud, including a $400,000 scandal involving a unit head. Such transparency is rare in Nigeria’s public institutions and has set a new benchmark for accountability.

Olukoyede has also earned recognition both at home and abroad. From integrity awards in Lagos to a certificate of recognition from the Canadian government for his role in combating transnational crime, his leadership style has resonated beyond Nigeria’s shores. These honors underscore the global respect that comes with his quiet, professional approach.

Perhaps what stands out most is his ability to stay above politics. In a country where anti-corruption campaigns are often weaponised for political battles, Olukoyede has been deliberate in insulating the EFCC from partisan influence. His investigations are guided by facts, not headlines; his focus is on institution-building, not personal grandstanding. This restraint has restored credibility to the Commission, assuring both the public and international partners that Nigeria is serious about fighting corruption in a fair and just manner.

Olanipekun Olukoyede has shown that integrity does not need noise and that leadership is best demonstrated through results, not rhetoric. By avoiding the distractions of politics, embracing humane and world-class investigative practices, and prioritising quiet but impactful reforms, he has set the EFCC on a path of renewed credibility. In doing so, he has emerged as one of the quiet champions of President Tinubu’s administration, a reformer who proves that in the battle against corruption, professionalism and integrity remain Nigeria’s strongest weapons.

Raymond Igwe, a Lagos-based lawyer and public affairs commentator, writes from Lagos.