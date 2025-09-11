In a country often stalled by inertia, Buba Marwa shines as a symbol of bold leadership and unwavering public service. From cleaning up Lagos to confronting Nigeria’s drug cartels, his legacy proves that one courageous leader can drive lasting, transformative change.

When Femi Babafemi, the ever-vigilant spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), sent me an email in the early hours of Wednesday, 9 September, I was immediately intrigued. His press releases usually drop over the weekend, strategically timed to feed hungry newsrooms. I half-expected a bombshell — perhaps the long-awaited arrest of the elusive kingpin behind Nigeria’s drug underworld. After all, under Brigadier General Buba Marwa’s (rtd.) leadership, dozens of drug barons have been apprehended and prosecuted.

But the email was not about a new operation. It was a tribute to Marwa himself, celebrating his 72nd birthday. However, it was far more than a simple birthday message; it was a reflection on a man whose leadership seamlessly blends military precision with civilian empathy. From his early days as Nigeria’s Defence Adviser in the US to his transformative governorships in Borno and Lagos, and now as chairman of the NDLEA, Marwa has consistently left a legacy rooted in strategic foresight and people-centred governance. He is a leader who doesn’t just manage institutions; he reshapes them.

My first encounter with General Marwa was in 1997, while I was serving as Press Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance. Lagos State was hosting the monthly rotational Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Finance, Alhaji Abu Gidado. At the opening ceremony, his then Commissioner of Finance, Mrs Foluke Kafayat AbdulRazaq, spoke with genuine admiration about Marwa’s integrity and vision. She highlighted his numerous achievements: the massive rehabilitation of roads to boost commerce, the introduction of the now-iconic Keke Marwa tricycles to create jobs and provide affordable transport, and, remarkably, his ability to run the state without resorting to bank loans. She also praised his commitment to urban renewal and his efforts to strengthen security through the creation of Operation Sweep. The cherry on top? When he left office, he handed over a cash surplus of ₦2 billion to his successor, Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in 1999.

This story of sound financial management and impactful governance in Lagos State is well-documented. But what Babafemi’s tribute only hinted at — and what truly deserves louder recognition — is Marwa’s extraordinary transformation of the NDLEA into one of Nigeria’s most courageous and effective institutions. Under his watch, the agency has become a fearless force, confronting drug cartels that once seemed untouchable. Week after week, NDLEA operatives carry out major arrests, seizures, and recoveries worth billions of naira. These are not just statistics; they are acts of immense bravery that put officers in direct danger, all in the service of protecting the nation.

In a country where many leaders shy away from hard battles, Marwa has distinguished himself by daring to confront what others won’t. His sincerity and commitment to national service are not just admirable — they are essential. His leadership at the NDLEA is not just about catching drug lords; it is about addressing a national crisis that few are willing to acknowledge.

I’ve had the privilege of attending private briefings organised by Babafemi, where Marwa laid bare the grim realities of drug addiction in Nigeria. The statistics are emotionally jarring and deeply disturbing. Drug abuse is not merely a health issue; it is a profound national security threat that fuels violent crimes, including armed robbery, rape, and kidnapping. Bandits and terrorists rely on narcotics to commit unspeakable atrocities, including the rape of pregnant women and underage girls. Cultism, prostitution, and youth mortality are all deeply intertwined with substance abuse.

Perhaps most disturbing is the mental health crisis. Young Nigerians suffering from addiction often experience severe depression, psychosis, and schizophrenia. Many roam our streets, visibly broken, and are easily recruited by criminal networks. The long-term effects of drug use lead to brain damage, organ failure, and total system collapse. The economic toll is staggering; our youth, who should be the engine of national development, are being drained of their productivity and potential.

Marwa’s approach to this crisis is a masterclass in strategic thinking. He understands that the fight against drugs must be two-pronged: a relentless assault on the supply chain and a compassionate approach to rehabilitation for those who have fallen victim to addiction. The NDLEA’s operations under his command have not only led to the arrest of high-profile dealers but also to the seizure of vast quantities of illicit drugs, from cocaine and heroin to methamphetamine and cannabis. This has effectively disrupted the flow of narcotics into our communities, making it more difficult for cartels to operate.

But he hasn’t stopped there. Marwa has also championed a more humane approach to drug users, advocating for treatment and rehabilitation, rather than purely punitive measures. He has emphasised that addiction is a public health issue, not just a criminal one. This dual strategy — a firm hand against traffickers and an empathetic approach toward users — is what sets his leadership apart. It shows a deep understanding of the problem and a genuine desire to heal the nation, not just punish its offenders.

In a country often stalled by inertia, Buba Marwa shines as a symbol of bold leadership and unwavering public service. From cleaning up Lagos to confronting Nigeria’s drug cartels, his legacy proves that one courageous leader can drive lasting, transformative change.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the author of An Encounter with the Spymaster www.yashuaib.com [email protected]