In a nation gripped by tension and political intrigue, even the simple act of celebrating birthdays and anniversaries of public figures can feel like a forgotten ritual. Yet, amidst the noise of political realignments and verbal skirmishes — such as the recent fallout between former allies Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu over national security and 2027 calculations — came a moment of quiet significance: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally penned a heartfelt birthday tribute to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Was I surprised? Not entirely. For over a year, speculation has swirled around the nature of the relationship between Tinubu, the former Lagos governor, and Shettima, the former Borno governor. Rumours of a frosty dynamic have persisted, despite Shettima’s pivotal role in Tinubu’s 2023 victory — rallying Northern support and standing firm when many doubted Tinubu’s ambition.

While political actors maintained a façade of harmony, it was evident that Shettima’s visibility had diminished. In my May 2024 article, “Tinubu’s Presidency: Where is Senator Shettima?”, I raised concerns about Shettima’s diminished visibility since the inauguration. Despite his reputation for inclusive leadership and his history of mentoring capable successors, Shettima appeared sidelined. Key responsibilities were centralised under Tinubu and his Lagos-based “kitchen cabinet.”

I reflected in that article that the Shettima we see today is a far cry from the ebullient, assertive leader we once knew. His current role lacks the definition and authority traditionally accorded to vice presidents. Unlike previous vice presidents who had clearer portfolios, Shettima’s mandate appeared blurred. Agencies traditionally aligned with the Vice president had been merged or reassigned. Even on issues affecting the North, he seemed muted. These raised questions about his relevance in the current power structure.

In that piece, I warned that excluding such a crucial ally could have grave political costs. I advised Tinubu to re-engage Shettima and disillusioned supporters to counter perceptions of the “Yorubanisation” of power and to avoid alienating the coalition that brought him victory.

Compounding this uncertainty are whispers that Shettima may not return as Tinubu’s running mate in 2027. The speculation is fraught with religious and regional sensitivities. Replacing him with another Muslim could provoke backlash — “Another Muslim again?” — while choosing a Christian might stir discontent among Northern Muslims, especially given perceptions that Christians, particularly of Yoruba descent of the South-West, have secured and cornered more and the most strategic appointments in security, economy and governance, than any other group in the country.

In this delicate equation and dilemma, to many observers, Shettima remains the bridge. His northern roots, moderate outlook, and political resilience provide Tinubu balance in a country where ethno-religious sensitivities still shape electoral outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Tinubu’s birthday message to Shettima on 2 September was more than ceremonial — it was politically symbolic. The president praised Shettima’s courage, sense of duty, tenacity, and loyalty, describing him as a loyal partner whose fresh perspectives enrich governance. He acknowledged their shared vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to transform Nigeria through economic reforms, strategic partnerships, and improved social services.

Most striking was Tinubu’s closing remark: “Our relationship transcends official duties. It is a bridge across regions and traditions, united in purpose and service. You remind us of what is possible when Nigeria comes first — an example worthy of emulation by those who aspire to lead.”

This statement, if sincere, signals a potential reset — a reaffirmation of unity and mutual respect between the two leaders. It offers hope for political stability and a more inclusive governance approach moving forward.

The public endorsement of Shettima could also reset perceptions, calm speculation, and solidify his coalition ahead of 2027. For Shettima, it is also an opportunity to reclaim his old ebullience, to project leadership beyond symbolic appearances, and to assert his relevance as a faithful and loyal ally in Tinubu’s administration.

As I extend my own birthday wishes to Vice President Shettima, I also hope this moment marks the beginning of a renewed partnership — one that reflects the spirit of national cohesion and shared purpose that Nigeria so desperately needs. Because in a country as fragile as Nigeria, unity at the highest level is not just desirable — it is indispensable.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the author of Award Winning Crisis Communication Strategies. www.YAShuaib.com [email protected]