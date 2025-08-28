The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested two suspects specialising in vandalising electricity transformers.

In a statement on Wednesday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, said the suspects were arrested around 2 a.m. on Sunday in Ikot Idim, Ika Local Government Area, in a joint operation with the military and local vigilantes.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, identified the suspects as Collins Ekene, 37, from Imo State, and Elijah John, 36, from Akwa Ibom.

Both of them reside in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, according to the police.

“The arrests were the result of credible intelligence, which indicated that a criminal gang specialising in the theft and vandalism of government and private properties was planning to enter Akwa Ibom State.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the joint security team successfully ambushed the suspects as they attempted to dismantle an electricity transformer. Three other suspects managed to escape into a nearby bush,” Ms John said.

The police listed items recovered from the suspects as two gas cylinders, a towing chain, two iron cutters, an oxygen nozzle, two long constructive iron pipes, and two mobile phones.

In a separate statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, Ms John said operatives raided a criminal hideout in Itak, Ikono Local Government Area and arrested a suspected cultist, Emmanuel Anthony, 26.

According to Ms John, one locally fabricated pistol and a bag containing items suspected to be charms were recovered during a search at the hideout.

Vandal suspects surging despite police crackdown

The police in the state have recorded a surge in the arrest of vandal suspects, particularly electricity cables and transformers.

This newspaper last month reported how the police arrested a suspected cultist and vandal and recovered a human skull from him.

Two weeks earlier, this PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police arrested suspected vandals and thieves in the state.

Two months ago, suspected vandals were arrested with several items, including copper and aluminium electricity cables recovered from them.

Governor Umo Eno, in January, expressed concern about the spate of vandalism of public facilities in the state, particularly electricity transformers.

Mr Eno, who expressed displeasure over the menace in a meeting with the commissioner of police, said that besides the huge costs the government bears in replacing them, it also hinders rural development, a major focal point of his administration after agriculture.