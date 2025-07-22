Let me, on this note, implore the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria and all the Generals in the body of Christ to call Mr Nwebe Joy to order on his pull-him-down practices. His actions are highly shocking, ignoble and undoubtedly reek of envy and resentment. His attacks on fellow labourer in the vineyard are detrimental to the image of the church and its missions. A kingdom divided against itself, will not stand the test of time.

In life (both present and historical), we often hear, see or read about the curious notions of sibling rivalry, brother killing brother, prophet killing prophet, etc. These are dated notions stemming from jealousy, envy and all other forms of destructive competition. The Biblical story of Joseph the Dreamer and his siblings is an instructive case study. We have read the bestseller by Jeffery Archer titled Kane and Abel, and the theme also extends to the Judas syndrome.

But how does one explain persistent, vicious, and misleading attacks against a personality you have never met nor directly related to? It is difficult to conceive of a man of God descending from his exalted office of preaching the gospel, spreading love, hope and charity to criticising and condemning his fellow labourer in the vineyard of God. As such, it is quite unfortunate contemplating Father Nwebe Joy’s attacks on Evangelist Ebuka Obi.

For proper context, Mr Nwebe Joy is a clergyman ordained just some ten years ago.

Among the supposed grouses and contentions of Mr Nwebe against the evangelist is that Mr Ebuka Obi’s virgin purity posturing has harvested most traditional Igbo Catholics into the Zion Movement fold. He also faults the open raw deliverance practice of the evangelist, which he claims strips the candidates of dignity. This fault-finding goes against the Biblical statement that Christ prevailed over demons and made an open show of them in triumph!

The evangelist, Ebuka Obi, operates by inspiration and his method certainly propagates the deliverance gospel better than the secret method!

In an apparent attempt to discourage some believers in the diaspora (whom Mr Nwebe might have perceived to be key financial members), he claims the evangelist is using the virtues of the Americans! How ridiculous can this be?

In one video available in the public domain, Mr Nwebe, in an attempt to debunk the chastity tenets of the evangelist, issued a curse by pulling his footwear to connect to the bare soil – a practice which I found disturbing as an exclusive practice of traditionalist and highly unbecoming of a man of God.

Close watchers are finding it difficult to comprehend why Mr Ebuka has not taken a drastic action against the antagonism of Mr Nwebe by going the legal route in what appears a clear case of cyber-bullying and blackmail or reporting him to the parent Catholic authorities at the Vatican. Is Mr Nwebe now a full-time blogger or an influencer paid to mudsling his colleague? Is there a puppet master behind this whole charade? Only time will tell!

One thing seems clear – Mr Nwebe appears to be gravitating towards becoming like one of the brothers of Joseph in the Bible, who out of envy declared: “here comes the dreamer; Let us kill him now, and see what becomes of his lofty dreams! Shall he also rule over us, his elder brothers?”

Let me, on this note, implore the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria and all the Generals in the body of Christ to call Mr Nwebe Joy to order on his pull-him-down practices. His actions are highly shocking, ignoble and undoubtedly reek of envy and resentment. His attacks on fellow labourer in the vineyard are detrimental to the image of the church and its missions. A kingdom divided against itself, will not stand the test of time. Shalom!

Azu Okafor, a concerned Catholic faithful, wrote from Awka, Anambra State.