The mass media is full of reactions by Nigerian political gladiators to the demise of General Muhammadu Buhari in a London clinic. Buhari was military dictator 31 December, 1984 to 27 August, 1985; and democratically elected President, 29 May, 2015 to 2023.

Both past and present military and civilian leaders offered tributes to Buhari that were not only heartfelt, but also poetically eloquent. Buhari ‘s successor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) described him as: “a patriot, a soldier, a statesman”, while his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, eulogised him as a: “courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant”.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, hailed Buhari as a “colleague, a comrade, co-patriot”. General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, who in 1985 overthrew Buhari as a military dictator, praised him as being: “quiet but resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria”.

General Abdulsalam Abubakar, who handed over power to a civilian government in 1999, portrayed Buhari as: “a gentleman who is very quiet but exceptionally honest”, and a person who can be trusted: “with anything and he wont betray you”.

The Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, it was, who proceeded to London to bring Buhari’s remains. The government ordered all national flags to fly at half-staff for seven days and declared Tuesday, 15 July, as a public holiday in honour of Buhari.

Many political gladiators flooded Daura to witness and participate in Buhari’s interment. Some even wept.

The reactions of the popular masses – the unknown, unseen, unheard, ordinary, and common working and vulnerable people – to Buhari’s passage can be largely discerned from the social media.

But, my focus is largely on the North, especially Hausaland. Here, the masses reactions can be categorized into four.

First, are the very tiny and inconsequential group, who insisted that Buhari did his best for Nigeria, but was restrained and constrained by “Nigerian factors” – sabotaged within and outside government, corruption, ethnic bigotry, religious chauvinism. They prayed to ALMIGHTY ALLAH to forgive Buhari, rest his soul, and grant him paradise.

Second, are those who said Buhari, in life and death, was of no use to them. That his death will not change anything positively, as the entire political classes are fundamentally the same – rotten and useless. Therefore, that Buhari’s deeds should follow him to the Day of Judgment.

The third are those who said Buhari is gone for good. That, while Buhari’s administration brought severe hardship and unprecedented insecurity, they will not celebrate his death. Neither will they curse, forgive or pray for him. Hence, let the ALMIGHTY GOD, who is the BEST OF JUDGES, judge him.

The fourth are the majority, who despite religious and cultural beliefs of not celebrating and speaking ill of the death, celebrated, vilified, cursed, and prayed against Buhari. To them, Buhari’s death is an occasion to express their bitterness against his misrule and the disaster he brought on Nigeria. To them, it was an opportunity to thank, praise, and glorify the ALMIGHTY ALLAH; and a time to show and warn all corrupt and anti-people politicians of what awaits them when they die. This group said, come what come may, they will never forgive Buhari in this earth and in the hereafter.

No where did the masses openly and wildly expressed their deep-seated contempt, disgust and disdain for Buhari like in Kaduna – the political capital of the North; Katsina – Buhari’s home state; and Kano – the economic capital and heartbeat of political radicalism in Hausaland.

In these states, children and adults, in rural and urban areas, took to the streets happily telling people, in Hausa: “Have you heard, Buhari is dead?”; and “Buhari is dead! Buhari is dead! Buhari is dead!”.

Children, youths, and adults took to the streets, singing, dancing. Others sang: “Buhari is dead, we shall never forgive him”. Yet, others sang: “Buhari is dead, remaining Tinubu”. An elderly woman said: “remaining Ganduje”. Others said: “We look forward to El-Rufai’s turn.”

Some claimed that apart from significantly contributing their finances, resources, time, energy, heart and soul to ensure Buhari’s emergence as President in 2015 and 2019, his government tyrannized them, liquidated their businesses, promoted insecurity, and inflicted immense suffering, hunger and pain on Nigerians.

They specifically blamed Buhari, not really Tinubu, for the escalation of kidnapping, banditry, mass killings, terrorism, and genocide against indigenous people.

They claimed he refused to decisively confront insecurity and terrorism, because the perpetrators were largely from his Fulani ethnic group. This they claimed, was why his government tolerated terrorism, refused to properly arm the security forces, and give them a free-hand to decisively confront the terrorists.

So, to them, Buhari must be held primarily responsible for the many ghost towns, orphans, widows, homeless people, refugees, beggars and school closures, in the North.

They also held , that Buhari should be held responsible for the maiming, physical disability, mental derangement, and killings of soldiers, police, and other security personnel who gallantly fought the terrorists. They added that some of these security personnel are in the hospitals and their homes, abandoned, forgotten and forced to fend for themselves.

Some of the masses organised parties celebrating Buhari’s demise. Few gave charity – foods, drinks, and money – to thank the ALMIGHTY GOD for his passage.

Others circulated quotes of Buhari in which he threatened mayhem should he loose the 2015 presidential election. The quote reads: “If what happened (alleged rigging) in 2011 should happen in 2015, the dogs and baboons will be soaked in blood”.

Many more produced video comedies, making caricature of Buhari and his passage. Yet, others circulated videos and speeches of Buhari’s political insensitivity. In one, he described Nigerian youths as “lazy”. In another, he told Nigerians to “farm what we eat or die of hunger”, even as herders were destroying farms and terrorizing farmers. Yet, another, saying that Nigerians suffer much from “sharholiya”. Hausa word, meaning jollity, hedonism, un-seriousness, recklessness, irresponsibility.

Videos of the massacre of Shiites in Zaria and other towns, and #EndSARS protest demonstrators in Lagos were widely circulated, with relations and friends of the victims, saying come lightening, come thunder, they will never ever forget or forgive Buhari.

Old videos of Buhari’s critics, mostly of Muslim clerics, resurfaced in social media. These critics fiercely criticized Buhari, appealed, advised, and warned him to: remember and fear ALLAH in whatever he does; and put the popular masses and the nation first, so that he will be abundantly rewarded by the ALMIGHTY ALLAH and have his name well recorded in history.

Well circulated also were videos and posts of late Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan, implying that if Buhari had treated Nigerians like these two, or even left things as he met them in 2015, the celebrations, wide jubilations, vilifications, curses, and dangerous prayers, which accompanied his death, would not have occurred.

To me, it is not a moral debate whether people should speak good or ill of the dead, it is simply about history.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Administration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: [email protected]

