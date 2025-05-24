…while the Nigerian military continues to face formidable challenges, their legacy of gallantry and ongoing reforms position them to adapt and overcome. With renewed support, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence, the Armed Forces can rise to meet the demands of this era — protecting the nation with honour and valour.

It is both worrisome and deeply unsettling to witness persistent reports of ambushes of troops and attacks on military bases by bandits and terrorists. These repeated assaults not only endanger national security but also threaten the morale of the gallant men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Within the past year, Nigerian troops have faced significant and deadly confrontations with militant groups across the country. Two particularly devastating incidents illustrate the gravity of the situation: the tragic ambush in Okuama, Delta State, and the recent attack in Marte, Borno State. On 14 March, 2024, at least 17 soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed during a peacekeeping mission in Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area. The troops had been deployed to de-escalate a communal conflict between Okuama and Okoloba communities when they were ambushed. A civilian was also reported dead in the incident.

Similarly, on 13 May, suspected Boko Haram insurgents overran a military base in Marte Local Government Area, Borno State. The assailants killed several soldiers, captured others, and looted arms and equipment, leaving destruction in their wake. These events underscore the persistent threats the Nigerian military face — from insurgent groups in the North-East to communal unrest in the South. The Nigerian Armed Forces stand at a critical crossroads, navigating a volatile security landscape that demands resilience, innovation, and a reaffirmation of their enduring legacy of gallantry.

The military’s current operational environment is marked by multifaceted threats that strain their capabilities and demand adaptive responses. Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have intensified their campaigns, as seen in the 26 January suicide bombing in Malam Fatori, Borno State, which claimed the lives of 27 soldiers. Terrorists and militants now employ more sophisticated methods, including the use of armed drones, IEDs, and coordinated assaults, which increase casualties and complicate defensive operations. Operations against insurgents have occasionally led to tragic unintended consequences, such as the 13 January airstrike in Zamfara State that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 civilians. Confrontations with groups like the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have sparked debates over the proportionality of force and adherence to human rights standards.

To strengthen their effectiveness and protect the lives of personnel and civilians alike, the Nigerian military must adopt a number of critical strategies. Strategic-level training must be enhanced to better equip commanders with the tools to lead under complex and asymmetric conditions of warfare. Embracing digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and satellite surveillance, will improve their precision in operations and reduce collateral damage.

Despite these daunting challenges, the Nigerian military have recorded significant progress. In March, they launched a major offensive that led to the neutralisation of 79 terrorists and kidnappers across the North-East and North-West. Enhanced community outreach and humanitarian efforts have strengthened local trust and improved intelligence gathering. Nigeria’s military continue to earn respect through their participation in international peacekeeping missions and efforts to uphold professional standards.

The Nigerian military’s resilience today is anchored in a proud history of service and sacrifice. From their formation during the colonial era to their prominent roles in regional peacekeeping, the military have consistently been a stabilising force in West Africa. This legacy continues to inspire current efforts and shape their vision for the future. As the nation grapples with complex and evolving security threats, the Armed Forces remain a cornerstone of national sovereignty. However, sustaining and building upon their achievements will require deliberate strategic investments.

In conclusion, while the Nigerian military continues to face formidable challenges, their legacy of gallantry and ongoing reforms position them to adapt and overcome. With renewed support, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence, the Armed Forces can rise to meet the demands of this era — protecting the nation with honour and valour.

Aisha Mohammed writes from Kano. Email: [email protected]

