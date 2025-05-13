Ultimately, OKOBI is not just a policy — it is a cultural and economic movement. It draws strength from deeply held Igbo values, such as Igwebuike (strength in unity) and Ibuanyidanda (no load is too heavy when carried together). These philosophies have long guided the Igbo people’s success, and OKOBI simply gives them a modern platform.

Unemployment is one of the biggest challenges facing Imo State, Nigeria, and indeed, much of Africa. Estimates suggest that more than 60 per cent of African youths are currently unemployed, and in places like Imo State, this crisis is particularly stark.

With a population of about five million, Imo State is roughly the size of countries like Ireland or Finland. In fact, it has more residents than Luxembourg and nearly eight times the population of Malta. But despite these impressive numbers, the local economy does not reflect its potential. Out of an estimated working population of three million, over one-and-a-half million people are unemployed. That means half of Imo’s workforce is currently without a job — a situation that demands urgent, innovative solutions.

To put things further into perspective, it is difficult to identify ten private companies in Imo State that employ more than 250 people each. According to standard classifications, any company with fewer than 250 employees is considered a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME). However, in Imo’s case, most fall into the “nano” or “micro” category, with only a handful qualifying as even medium-sized. This is not a critique of the state’s economy but a candid recognition of its current structure — one that is heavily informal and characterised by very small-scale operations.

So, the pressing question is: How does the government reduce such high unemployment?

One traditional approach is to attract foreign investors. But how many would it take to make a real difference? The numbers are staggering. To provide jobs for the one-and-a-half million unemployed residents, the state would need approximately 1,000 companies, each hiring 1,500 people, or 100 companies hiring 15,000 each. For context, massive corporations like Dangote Group and FirstBank each employ around 18,000 people. So, to meet this job demand, Imo would need 100 companies the size of Dangote or FirstBank to relocate or emerge locally — a noble but clearly long-term vision.

Recognising that such large-scale solutions may take years, the Imo State Government, under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, is thinking differently. Instead of waiting for massive investors to arrive, the government is taking bold steps to empower its own people, especially its youth, with skills and opportunities to create businesses themselves.

One major step in this direction is the state’s initiative to equip 300,000 Imo youths with digital skills. These young people will be trained in areas such as software development, digital marketing, content creation, and freelancing — all high-demand sectors in today’s digital economy. If each trained youth can support or employ just two additional individuals, this initiative could potentially uplift up to 900,000 people. Over 25,000 young people have already received training, showing real momentum and promise.

However, not everyone is suited for or interested in a career in the digital space. To address this and to ensure inclusivity in job creation, the government launched the One Kindred One Business Initiative, popularly known as OKOBI.

OKOBI is a community-focused entrepreneurship model that draws on the Igbo people’s long-standing tradition of collective action and shared prosperity. While the word “kindred” typically refers to extended family or community, it is used more broadly in this context. It can include friends, alumni associations, professional networks, religious groups, or any collection of individuals united by shared goals and values. The core idea is that people with common bonds can pool resources and energy to start businesses together.

To participate in OKOBI, the state government has set several guiding principles. First, any business under the OKOBI umbrella must be officially registered with the relevant regulatory bodies. This is intended to formalise enterprises and reduce the informal nature of the current economy. Second, each OKOBI business must be collectively owned, with a clear intention to generate profit and create employment, meaning these are not charity ventures or community service projects. They are real businesses, designed to thrive and expand. Lastly, each OKOBI business must be located within Imo State. This helps retain skills, money, and talent locally and discourages the ongoing brain drain trend.

A thought-provoking question emerges from this model: if federal and state governments can own major companies like the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria LNG, Imo Standard Shoe Company, and Avutu Modern Poultry, what’s stopping villages, communities, and local groups from owning businesses too?

There are approximately 656 autonomous communities in Imo State. Imagine if these communities formed just 20 OKOBI businesses, each employing around 25 people. That would instantly create 330,000 new jobs. If this momentum continued over another year or two, it’s not unrealistic to envision the creation of over a million jobs. This is the power of the OKOBI model — it’s scalable, replicable, and rooted in the people it serves.

To further support OKOBI, the government is also exploring investment incentives. These include easier access to credit, technical training, and a more business-friendly environment. However, the government is cautious about managing expectations. Past experiences in Nigeria and Imo have shown that initiatives tend to fail when they are treated as giveaways. Therefore, the government urges people to make the first move — to invest their time, energy, and resources, no matter how modest, into these business ventures. OKOBI is based on realism, not entitlement, and it’s this grounded approach that could make it truly sustainable.

Ultimately, OKOBI is not just a policy — it is a cultural and economic movement. It draws strength from deeply held Igbo values, such as Igwebuike (strength in unity) and Ibuanyidanda (no load is too heavy when carried together). These philosophies have long guided the Igbo people’s success, and OKOBI simply gives them a modern platform.

Encouragingly, people are responding. To date, about 400 OKOBI businesses have been registered, involving over 10,000 active members. These numbers are not just statistics — they represent a growing wave of entrepreneurship, pride, and community empowerment.

As the OKOBI model continues to spread, it could well become a global example of how community-based enterprises can transform local economies. In the future, the OKOBI movement might be recognised as one of Imo State’s greatest gifts to the world. And if that happens, Senator Hope Uzodimma will surely be remembered as the visionary leader who helped set it all in motion.

Kenneth Amaeshi is a professor of business and sustainable development at the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, a professor of sustainable finance at the European University Institute, Florence, Italy, and the Chair of Africapitalism and Economic Development Programme, The New Institute, Hamburg, Germany.

