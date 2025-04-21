Receiving the emissary of an insensitive and bloodthirsty tyrant, a feral psychopath and delusional megalomaniac like Bibi Netanyahu and showering accolades on him is an insult to the martyred women and children of Gaza and a big slap on the face of those who are fighting Israeli occupation in Palestine.

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau, made a grave mistake by hosting the Ambassador of Israel – an ethno-fascist, genocidal, child-killing, terrorist and apartheid nation – in his state. I watched the show of shame and almost threw up.

As a Christian, how does Mutfwang feel about receiving the representative of people who have been accused of mass murders, ethnic cleansing and religious bigotry in his official residence?

More importantly, as a human being, how can he sleep at night after doing this?

Outside of that, does he not know about the role that Israel and its strongest allies are alleged to be playing in the killings in the North and even in his own state?

Does he not know who is said to be really behind the terrorists that have plagued our nation, both North and South?

Does he not know who is really benefiting from the carnage and land-grabbing?

Does he not know that the objective is to plunge us into a civil and religious war, whilst they pick up the pieces?

Someone should tell him to ask his Zionist friends who created, founded, funds and arms ISIS, ISWAP, Boko Haram, Al Shabab, Al Qaeda and virtually every other terrorist organisation in the world.

Tell him to ask them who use these evil forces to divide, destabilise and destroy the foreign nations which they seek to control and dominate.

Tell him to ask them why none of the terrorist organisations mentioned above have EVER attacked Israel or targeted the Israelis?

Tell him to ask them who funded and sold arms to the Biafrans, more than anyone else during our civil war.

Tell him to ask them how African Jews from Ethiopia (known as the Falashas) who are seeking to become Israeli nationals are treated in the Zionist state.

Worst still in doing so, the governor has inflicted a deep spiritual wound on himself and his government.

Bringing a snake into your house will not help you to solve your problems in Plateau State, no matter what they promise to do for you: it will only make them worse.

As they say, “beware of the Greeks, especially when they bring gifts!” The Trojans learnt this lesson the hard way! Let us hope the same fate does not befall you.

Meanwhile, did your guest tell you that they spit on Christians in his country?

Did he tell you that according to their holy book, known as the Talmud, our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was a liar and a rogue and is now burning in hell, whilst swimming in a pool of human faeces?

Did he tell you that they discriminate against both Christians and Muslims and that they detain and slaughter them like flies?

I learnt that the day after he left Plateau State, no less than 100 more people were killed by the terrorists: Why am I not surprised?

Mutfwang has much to learn!

Femi Fani-Kayode is the Sadaukin Shinkafi, the Wakilin Doka Potiskum, the Otunba Joga Orile, a former minister of Culture and Tourism, a former minister of Aviation and a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

