Respected Muslims! I would like to state that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a chosen and most honoured person by Allah the Almighty, unlike any other humans. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) is special among everyone else. Allah the Most High made the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) as guidance and example for mankind.

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All perfect praise be to Allah the Lord of the Worlds. May His peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad and upon all his family and companions.

Dear brothers and sisters! The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), recently ruled that the blasphemy provisions in Kano State law violate Nigeria’s international human rights commitments. In its judgment in the Incorporated Trustees of Expression Now Human Rights Initiative v. Federal Republic of Nigeria (ECW/CCJ/APP/41/23), the Court found these laws incompatible with freedom of expression protections guaranteed under regional and international human rights instruments.

The Incorporated Trustees of Expression Now Human Rights Initiative, a Nigerian NGO, filed the public interest case challenging blasphemy laws that have led to so-called serious human rights concerns across Nigeria. The organisation documented cases where individuals faced arbitrary arrest, detention, and death sentences “merely” for alleged blasphemous expression.

The application also highlighted incidents of so-called vigilante justice, where accused persons were killed by mobs with apparent impunity. The NGO contended that Nigeria failed in its obligation to protect citizen’s fundamental rights to life, religious freedom, and freedom of expression by maintaining these laws and failing to prevent related violence.

The ECOWAS Court confirmed its jurisdiction to hear the case under its established mandate in Article 9(4) of its Protocol to address human rights violations within member states. While accepting jurisdiction, the Court narrowed the scope of the challenge, permitting only the so-called freedom of expression claims to proceed. Claims regarding rights to life and religious freedom were deemed inadmissible as private rights that cannot be pursued through public interest litigation. (actio popularis).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

In its ruling, the ECOWAS Court struck down two key blasphemy provisions in Kano State law as so-called violations of international human rights standards. The Court specifically identified Section 210 of the Kano State Penal Code as vague, failing to provide clear guidance on what constitutes religious insult and therefore lacking the legal precision required under international human rights standards.

The Court further declared Section 382(b) of the Kano State Sharia Penal Code Law (2000), which imposes the death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad, as “excessive and disproportionate” in a democratic society.

Though recognising state’s legitimate interest in maintaining public order and respecting religious beliefs, the Court determined that these laws fail the established human rights tests of legality, necessity, and proportionality under both Article 9(2) of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Regarding allegations of state failure to prevent blasphemy-related mob violence, the Court found “insufficient evidence” to support these claims, noting that media reports without additional corroboration did not meet the required standard of proof.

Accordingly, the Court:

● Declared that it has jurisdiction to hear the case;

● Declared the application admissible only as it concerns the right to freedom of expression;

● Declared that Section 210 of the Kano State Penal Code and Section 382(b) of the Kano State Sharia Penal Code Law (2000) are incompatible with Nigeria’s obligations to protect freedom of expression;

● Ordered the Federal Republic of Nigeria to repeal or amend the identified legal provisions and similar laws to align with Article 9(2) of the African Charter.

The judgment was rendered by a panel comprising:

1. Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves (Presiding Judge).

2. Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma (Member).

3. Justice Dupe Atoki (Judge Rapporteur).

Also the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) supported the ECOWAS ruling, and has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to comply with the judgment, which declared certain provisions of Kano State’s Shariah law, particularly on blasphemy, incompatible with international human rights standards.

Respected brothers and sisters! There is a long history for the insults that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) has faced through all sorts of mediums. It started in the beginning of his Da’awah (preaching) of Islam. It is enough to state that the wisdom and reasons for the revelation of Surah al-Lahab and Surah al-Kauthar are proof that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is protected by Allah the Almighty Himself.

Islamic scholars assert that any insult towards the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) means that someone has ran the red light and it should not have happened. Some Islamic scholars even state that if someone directly insults the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), he can be punished immediately without even going to court.

Thus, Muslims should unite and rise to defend the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), protesting and sending objection letters or others that is appropriate and in line with what the Islamic scholars and government has set.

There are numerous evidences that prohibit the insults and blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Allah the Almighty states:

“And among them are those who abuse the Prophet and say, “He is an ear.” Say, “[It is] an ear of goodness for you that believes in Allah and believes the believers and [is] a mercy to those who believe among you.” And those who abuse the Messenger of Allah – for them is a painful punishment.” [Surah al-Taubah: 61]

Imam Abu Ja’afar al-Tabari said:

“And they (the hypocrites) insult the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) through their words, ‘He (the Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him) likes to hear (and believe in anything that he heard)’, and their analogies in their lies towards the Prophet (Peace be upon him), and they wrongly insult the Prophet with their mouths, for them is a painful punishment from Allah Almighty in hell (Jahannam).”

Sheikh al-Maraghi commented on the above Qur’anic verse saying:

“Hurting the Prophet (Peace be upon him) after his death is the same as hurting him while he is alive. The belief towards the Prophet (Peace be upon him) would prevent a believer from hurting the Prophet. It is a great sin and disobedience.”

Allah the Most High states:

“Indeed, those who abuse Allah and His Messenger – Allah has cursed them in this world and the Hereafter and prepared for them a humiliating punishment.” [Surah al-Ahzab: 57]

In Imam Ibn Kathir commentaries, he states:

“Allah the Almighty cursed them in this world and the hereafter and promise a humiliating punishment where they will be eternally punished.”

Sheikh al-Maraghi said:

“There are people that hurt the Prophet, such as those who claimed that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) is a poet, an oracle, insane and other words that hurt the Prophet. Whoever that hurts the Prophet (Peace be upon him) means he hurts Allah Almighty; and whoever obeys the Prophet means he obeys Allah the Almighty. The phrase ‘Allah the Almighty cursed them in this world’ means that Allah the Almighty let them continue with their wrongdoing and make them happy committing their misdeeds. Their wrongdoings would end up dragging them to hell, a horrible end for them, and they will be cursed in the hereafter in hell and their bodies will be burnt.”

Ibn Abbas (RA) said:

“There was a blind man during the time of the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) who had an Ummu Walad by whom he had two sons. She used to slander and defame the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) a great deal, and he would rebuke her, but she would not pay heed, and he would forbid her to do that, but she ignored him. (The blind man said) One night I mentioned the Prophet (Peace be upon him), and she slandered him. I could not bear it so I went and got a dagger which I thrust into her stomach and leaned upon it, and killed her. In the morning she was found slain. Mention of that was made to the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and he gathered the people and said: “I adjure by Allah; a man over whom I have the right, that he should obey me, and he did what he did, to stand up.” The blind man started to tremble and said: “O Messenger of Allah, I am the one who killed her. She was my Ummu Walad and she was kind and gentle toward me, and I have two sons like pearls from her, but she used to slander and defame you a great deal. I forbade her, but she did not stop, and I rebuked her, but she did not pay heed. Finally, I mentioned your name and she slandered you, so I went and got a dagger which I thrust into her stomach and leaned on it until I killed her. The Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) said: “I bear witness that her blood is permissible.” [Sunan Abu Daud]

There is an athar from Abd Hamid Bin Abd al-Rahman Bin Zaid Bin al-Khattab, he was in Kufah representing Khalifah Umar Bin Abdul Aziz, he said:

“I found a man insulted you in Kufah, and he is proven guilty for insulting you, thus, I was going to kill him, or cut his hands, or cut his tongue, or cane him, but I thought that I would better consult the matter with you first.”

Khalifah Umar Bin Abdul Aziz then wrote back to him:

“Peace be upon you, by Allah in Whose hands is my soul, if you kill him, then I would kill you for it, if you cut him, then I would cut you for it, if you cane him, then I would pull him away from you. When you receive my letter, go out to al-Khunasah (a dumpster), then you insult him just as he has insulted me or you forgive him and that is what I would prefer you to do. The reason is, it is prohibited to kill another Muslim unless he insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him).” [See al-Muhallah, volume 14, page 434]

Respected brothers and sisters! Insulting the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a despicable and reprehensible act, and it is permissible to kill the person who insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him). This is in accordance with Allah Almighty’s statement:

“And if they break their oaths after their treaty and defame your religion, then fight the leaders of disbelief, for indeed, there are no oaths [sacred] to them; [fight them that] they might cease.” [Surah al-Taubah: 12]

Imam Ibn Kathir said:

“In the above Qur’anic verse, ‘they who defame your religion’ means they who humiliate and ridicule the Prophet (Peace be upon him). From this Qur’anic verse, it is permissible to kill anyone that insult the Prophet (Peace be upon him), or anyone who ridicules or insults Islam as a religion.” [See Tafsir al-Qur’an al-Azim, volume 2, page 446]

According to Imam al-Qurtubi, the above Qur’anic verse contains 7 Fiqh issues. Among the issues is the ruling for someone that insults or ridicules the Prophet (Peace be upon him). He said:

“Second: Some Islamic scholars use this verse in the ruling of the obligation to kill anyone that insults or ridicules our religion, for at the time, he is considered as a disbeliever. What is meant as an insult or a ridicule is when someone equates something that should not be equated to the religion or lightening the matters of the religion, whether the main or branched matters that have been ruled through qat’i evidences.”

Imam Ibn al-Munzir said:

“Islamic Scholars have agreed (Ijma/consensus) that whoever insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him) should be killed. This is the opinion of Imam Malik, Imam al-Laith, Imam Ahmad, Ishak and even Imam al-Shafi’i.” [See al-Jami’ li Ahkam al-Quran, volume 8, page 53]

Without a doubt, it is obligatory to kill anyone who insults the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and this has been the fatwa (Islamic verdict) of early and contemporary Islamic scholars. Among the Islamic scholars that issued this fatwa are:

There is an opinion that state that it is obligatory to kill without giving a chance for repentance. This is the opinion of Imam Ibn al-Qasim. Imam Al-Auza’i and Imam Malik state that the offender is considered murtad (renouncing Islam) and should be given a chance to repent. [Refer to Tabsirah al-Hukkam, volume 2, page 212, by Sheikh Ibn Farhun]

It is prohibited and ruled as an act of disobedience for anyone that degrades or denigrates the Prophet (Peace be upon him), claiming abnormality upon the Prophet’s body, such as a limp or paralyse, or claiming that the Prophet (Peace be upon him)’s knowledge is inferior. [Refer to al-Fiqh ala Mazahib al-Arba’ah, page 372 by Sheikh Abdurrahman al-Jaziri]

Imam Ibn Munzir wrote that whoever clearly insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him), then it is obligatory to kill him.

Abubakar al-Farisi, a great Islamic scholar from mazhab of Imam al-Shafi’I said:

“Whoever insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him), such as clearly accusing him, then he is considered as a disbeliever according to the consensus (Ijma’) of the Islamic scholars, and even if he repents, the obligation to kill him is not abrogated.” [Refer to Fath al-Bari, volume 12, page 348, by Imam Ibn Hajar al-Asqalani]

Imam Ahmad Bin Hanbal said:

“I heard Abu Abdillah said: Whoever insults or degrades the Prophet (Peace be upon him), whether he is a Muslim or not, then he should be killed. In my opinion he should be killed without giving him a chance to repent.” [Refer to al-Sarim al-Maslul ala Shatim al-Rasul, volume 1, page 9]

Sheikh Taqi’udin al-Subki wrote in his book, al-Saif al-Maslul:

“Whoever insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him) should be killed immediately without being given a chance to repent.”

Whereas, Imam Al-Qadhi Abu Ya’ala said:

“Whoever insults Allah the Almighty and the Prophet (Peace be upon him), he is considered a disbeliever, regardless whether he claims his actions as permissible or impermissible.”

Imam Al-Khattani said:

“I don’t know of any Islamic scholar that concur the obligation of killing anyone that insults the Prophet (Peace be upon him).”

According to the above statements, it is clear how grave the act of insulting, humiliating or ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) as well as other Prophets. Even if the offender is a Muslim, he is considered as a disbeliever (has renounced Islam).

Thus, whenever we are making a statement or issuing an opinion, we should be thorough and careful not to insult or ridicule the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Dear brothers and sisters! During the time of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) there was a man who was responsible to write down the revelations. He was offered a great worldly reward if he renounced Islam and he agreed. To make matters worse, he did not just commit apostasy, but he even ridiculed the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) with all sorts of hurtful words that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “O Allah, make it enough for him from me.” After some time passes, the man died and he was buried by his friends in Makkah. The next day, the body of the dead man was found on top of his grave. They assumed it was the Prophet (Peace be upon him) saying: “This is an extreme act of Muhammad.” Then they dig the grave deeper and buried the man again. This happens for a few times, for the body keeps on appearing on top of the grave. At last, they decided to just leave the corpse of the man as it is. Afterwards, birds and wild animals clawed and dishonour the corpse of the man. It is said that a dog came running from a faraway place to urinate and defecate on the man’s face. This is Allah Almighty’s punishments towards the man that insulted the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Allahu Akbar wa lillahilhamd!

O Messenger of Allah! We are your people, we love you, praise and salutation be on you, O beloved servant of Allah!

Respected servants of Allah! There was another incident in the Noble Land of Madinah, where two Christians infiltrated the city and try to steal the body of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) from his grave. They knew that the body of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is not destroyed by soil neither would it rot with time. Indeed, the Jews and Christians knew of this fact. The incident happened during the rule of Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki, the uncle of Sultan Salahuddin al-Ayyubi. During that time, the Muslims are weak and the Christians are not afraid to try to steal the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him)’s body. Allah the Almighty blessed Sultan Mahmud al-Zanki with a dream of meeting the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) three times and the Prophet said to him:

“O Mahmud! Save me from these two people (for they want to harm me).”

Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki is a pious and religiously knowledgeable leader. Thus, he knows the commentaries for a Hadith of the Prophet (Peace be upon him), which states:

“Whoever sees me in a dream, it is as if he has seen me when he is awake, for Shaitan (Satan) is not able to resemble me.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

According to the above Hadith, whoever dreams of seeing the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), then it is indeed the Prophet that he sees, for the shaitan is unable to appear in the form of the Prophet (Peace be upon him). Sultan Mahmud Zanki immediately perform tahajjud prayer because he does not understand the meaning of his dreams. Then, he called upon his pious minister (in some narrations they state that it was Jamal al-Din al-Asfahani or al-Muwaffaq al-Qaisarani) and told his minister about his dream, and that he has had the dream three times. His minister advised him to prepare a cavalry and left for Madinah that very night. Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki along with his army quickly left and head to Madinah. As soon as he arrives, he did not inform his arrival to the governor of Madinah. He sat in Raudah. Raudah is a place between the grave and the mimbar of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“What is between my house and my Minbar is a garden from the gardens of Paradise.” [Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim]

This is the place where Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zinki sat, contemplating on what he should do, for he does not know how to interpret his dream. Finally, he discussed the matter with his minister and his minister suggested to him that to consult with the governor of Madinah and directed him to make an announcement that Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki has come to Madinah and wish to gift the citizens of Madinah. Hence, all citizens of Madinah came and wrote their names. The attendance of the citizens of Madinah are observed by the Sultan carefully. However, none of them are the ones the Prophet (Peace be upon him) showed him in his dream. The Sultan asked the governor whether all of the citizens of Madinah has come:

“Are there anyone else (citizens of Madinah) that haven’t received my gift?”

The governor confirms that all citizens of Madinah have come, except two men, for they are not the citizens of Madinah but are travellers, visiting Madinah for worship. They are rich businessmen from al-Andalus (Spain). Then, Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki asked for the two men to meet him. When they come, he recognised them as the ones that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) has showed him in his dreams. Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki immediately directed them to show him their residence in Madinah. He entered their rented house beside the Mosque of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) and examined it. It has soil as their floor, but nothing else seems out of the ordinary. When Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki enters their room, he notes a peculiar thing. For in the middle of the room stands a large bookshelf, when usually it would be placed against the wall.

The shelf was moved to the side and underneath it was a carpet. When the carpet was moved, they found a hole was dug and it leads to the Prophet (Peace be upon him)’s grave. When interrogated, they confessed that they are trying to steal the body of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) so that they can bury the Prophet in another place. Their aim is to attract Muslims to visit their place if the Prophet’s body is with them. On the surface, they acted as if they are performing worship, while at the same time, they are digging a tunnel leading towards the Prophet (Peace be upon him)’s body. The soil from their digging are hidden in ‘kirbah’, a part of a goat that are usually used to store water. The soil is then transported to a well outside of their residence, where people assumed they were getting their water.

They both ended up being prosecuted in “Bab al-Salam” in accordance with the order of Sultan Mahmud al-Zanki and their bodies are burnt outside of Madinah. Then, Sultan Nuruddin Mahmud al-Zanki directed a fence to be built around the grave of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) both on the ground as well as underground. A wall is dug around the Prophet’s grave and a strong fence is put in place and the grave is put under strict supervision. This incident happened during the rule of Sultan Mahmud al-Zanki in 13 M (century). This incident is recorded by Zain al-Maraghi in Tahqiq al-Nusrah, and Ibn Qadhi Shahbah in al-Dur al-Thamin fi Sirah Nur al-Din, and al-Samhudi in Wafa al-Wafa’, and Ibn al-Imad in Shazarat al-Zahb, and al-Barzanji in Nuzhah al-Nazirin. This true story is a clear proof that Allah the Almighty protects the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) while he was alive and even after his death. It is one of the signs of his Prophethood and we are obligated to believe that the Prophet (Peace be upon him) is a messenger of Allah the Almighty to teach and guide all mankind.

Dear brothers and sisters! In truth, loving the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is included as a part of faith (Iman) and also a part of the sweetness of faith. So true is the words of the Prophet (Peace be upon him) narrated by Anas Bin Malik, where the Prophet (Peace be upon him) said:

“Whoever possesses the (following) three qualities will have the sweetness of faith (1): The one to whom Allah and His Messenger becomes dearer than anything else; (2) Who loves a person and he loves him only for Allah’s Sake; (3) who hates to revert to disbelief as he hates to be thrown into the Fire.” [Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim]

Respected Muslims! I would like to state that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a chosen and most honoured person by Allah the Almighty, unlike any other humans. The Prophet (Peace be upon him) is special among everyone else. Allah the Most High made the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) as guidance and example for mankind. This is in accordance with Allah the Almighty’s statement:

“There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often.” [Surah al-Ahzab: 31]

We should always remember that the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is protected by Allah the Almighty. In the Qur’an Allah the Most High states:

“And Allah will protect you from the people.” [Surah al-Maidah: 67]

Imam Ibn Kathir said:

“The Qur’anic verse above meant: Deliver (O Muhammad) My message (Allah the Most High message), for I am your Helper, your Carer, your Supporter in fighting against your enemies that defy you, I would be the One to uphold you and unto your enemies, thus, do not fear and do not be sad, forever, there will be none amongst the people that could hurt you.”

Imam Al-Maragi said:

“The Qur’anic verse means Allah the Most High protects you (the Prophet) from the evil of men.”

Hence it is obligatory for us to defend and honour the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), and it is prohibited for anyone to insult him. And the grave punishments of anyone that insults the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) can be seen throughout Islamic history. Let us all contemplate on the verse of the Qur’an, where Allah the Almighty states:

“Indeed, We are sufficient for you against the mockers.” [Surah al-Hijr: 95]

Imam Ibn Kathir said, the above Qur’anic verse meant:

“Do (O Muhammad) what have been commanded upon you and fear nothing except Allah, for indeed Allah the Most High is the One who protects you from them, just like He protects you from the people that insults and mocks you.”

Sheikh al-Maraghi said:

“Indeed We protect you from the evil deeds of the people that mock you and the Qur’an, such as what have been done by the mushrikin of authority, who always hurt the Prophet (Peace be upon him) when they see him. Allah the Almighty destroyed them and their lies along with them.”

And there are numerous responses from Islamic scholars regarding the statement of insult towards the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and one of the scholars that responded is Sheikh Abu Ishaq al-Huwaini.

Dear brothers and sisters! We are calling on the whole world to understand that insulting the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) is a red line in Islam that should not be crossed by anyone, and Muslims around the world are ready to sacrifice their lives, their wealth, their children and everything for him. He is the greatest man ever and the last Messenger of Allah the Almighty.

Therefore the entire Muslim Ummah and all the peace-loving Christians community are in support of Kano state government, and rejects ECOWAS court ruling on blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

May Allah the Most High increase our love and care towards the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Let us all learn the Prophet’s life and follow all of his commandments and leave his prohibitions, and always offer our praise and salutations to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). May we be among his people and be among the people that receives his shafa’at in the hereafter. Ameen.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of all creation; may Allah extol the mention of our noble Prophet Muhammad in the highest company of Angels, bless him and give him peace and security―and his family, his Companions and all those who follow him correctly and sincerely until the establishment of the Hour.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: gusauimam@gmail.com or +2348038289761.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Shawwal 20, 1446 AH (April 18, 2025).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

