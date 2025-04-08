According to Tsiga, the mere sound of Nigerian fighter jets sent his captors into panic. “They screamed in fear whenever aircraft roared overhead,” he recounted. During a debriefing with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Tsiga revealed that the bandits dreaded aerial bombardments more than divine retribution. “They don’t fear God,” he said. “They tell you not to call God for them — just give them money. But the moment they hear aircraft, even their cows start running.”

For years, the Nigerian military has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and banditry, deploying ground troops and airpower to dismantle criminal networks threatening the nation’s peace and stability. Despite occasional setbacks — including tragic incidents of collateral damage — the Armed Forces have intensified their offensives, striking fear into the hearts of terrorists and bandits across the country.

A recent testimony by retired Army General Maharazu Tsiga, a former director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and a victim of kidnapping, has reignited public confidence in the military’s relentless campaign. Abducted on 5th February from his hometown in Katsina State, Tsiga endured weeks in captivity before regaining his freedom on 2nd April. His harrowing yet revealing account provides a rare glimpse into how military operations are destabilising bandit strongholds.

According to Tsiga, the mere sound of Nigerian fighter jets sent his captors into panic. “They screamed in fear whenever aircraft roared overhead,” he recounted. During a debriefing with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Tsiga revealed that the bandits dreaded aerial bombardments more than divine retribution. “They don’t fear God,” he said. “They tell you not to call God for them — just give them money. But the moment they hear aircraft, even their cows start running.”

This terror is not unfounded. The Nigerian military’s precision airstrikes have proven devastatingly effective, forcing bandits to resort to desperate measures. Tsiga disclosed that his abductors used hostages as human shields, exposing them during attacks in a bid to deter bombardments. “Whenever they were under fire, they brought us out, hoping the aircraft would avoid striking,” he said. “But God is merciful. As the NSA and CDS have said, the good ones will continue to live.”

Such tactics compel the military to exercise restraint, relying on intelligence-guided strikes to minimise civilian harm. Through real-time surveillance, drone technology, and ground coordination, the Armed Forces have refined their operations — balancing lethality with humanitarian considerations. This evolution reflects a sophisticated, globally aligned counterinsurgency approach, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to both security and human dignity.

Criticism of the military has surged at times, particularly following accidental airstrikes in Zamfara, Katsina, and Kaduna. Yet these tragedies, while devastating, are anomalies in a high-stakes war complicated by rugged terrain and the deliberate intermingling of terrorists with civilian populations. The broader picture reveals a military making significant strides across multiple fronts.

From Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, where Boko Haram and ISWAP are being systematically dismantled, to Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Fansan Yamma in the North-Central and North-West, the Armed Forces have sustained relentless pressure — destroying camps, intercepting arms shipments, and rescuing hostages. Recent airstrikes in Sambisa Forest, the Lake Chad region, and North-West forests have disrupted terrorist logistics, eliminated key leaders, and reclaimed once-impenetrable territories.

The synergy between air and ground forces has also improved, with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducting precision strikes in support of Army operations. This joint-force coordination enhances effectiveness, while reducing risks to troops and civilians. Beyond combat, the military’s Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiatives — such as humanitarian aid, infrastructure projects, and medical outreach — help rebuild trust with affected communities, denying terrorists local support.

No counterinsurgency is without challenges, but the progress is undeniable. General Tsiga’s testimony underscores a shifting tide. To sustain momentum, Nigeria must invest further in precision warfare, intelligence capabilities, and troop training — backed by unwavering public and political support.

The path ahead demands sharper intelligence-sharing, stricter operational protocols, and an unyielding commitment to justice. The war is far from over, but with disciplined strategy and national solidarity, victory is within reach.

To the bandits and terrorists, the military’s message is clear: You can run, but you cannot hide. The skies and the ground forces are closing in.

Mukhtar Ya’u Madobi is a research fellow at the Centre for Crisis Communication. He writes via ymukhtar944@gmail.com

