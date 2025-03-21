Though they have always been defining aspects of human civilisation, power and privilege have quite different expressions depending on the time, location, and situation. In Africa, the complex interactions among these ideas directly relate to the intellectual depth, cultural practices, and rich history of the continent. Not only abstract ideas but power and privilege have also profoundly affected the lives of millions of people by means of colonial legacies, postcolonial regimes, and contemporary difficulties. That said, one of the difficulties is a constant thread of philosophical resistance and reimagining, a response to structural disparities and historical injustices particular to Africa.

One cannot grasp power and privilege in Africa until one first acknowledges the historical roots of these ideas. Often, the ways in which precolonial African societies handled these ideas were quite different from the approaches Western civilisation took. Power was a responsibility connected to the welfare of society and moral responsibility as much as a means of control. For example, the Asantehene, or king of the Asante Empire, had a lot of authority but also certain limitations on it. One very revered emblem of legitimacy and togetherness is the Golden Stool. It reminds us that authority is something one is bestowed upon rather than something one owns. The Igbo people of southern Nigeria likewise had dispersed government in such a manner. Age-grade societies and the village assembly came to decisions by consensus. This division of power was based on values stressing balance, justice, and shared responsibility rather than any kind of whim.

People in these societies usually gained status by diligence instead of inheritance from their parents before colonialism. Acts of service, knowledge, bravery, leadership and influence count more highly than birth into wealth or power. One example of this comes from the Kenyan Kikuyu people.

The Kikuyu civilisation guaranteed that resources were used to benefit everyone rather than for personal gain by owning land jointly, therefore indicating their shared way of thinking. Gender roles in many African societies deviated from the common assumptions of the time. In the Kingdom of Dahomey, the Amazons were a much-loved corps of female troops. They showed leadership and authority in ways that defied the conventional gender roles.

However, the coming of colonialism seriously disrupted these systems. European nations created hierarchical structures, redefining privilege depending on race and class and concentrating authority. The conquerors believed they were superior to other races, which allowed them to take advantage of Africa’s riches and people. They changed methods that benefited the community to ones that aimed to make European cities richer. The cash crop industries in West Africa, diamond mines in Southern Africa, and rubber farms in the Congo all showed control and mistreatment of people. The effects of colonialism transcended the mere loss of worldly goods. It was a major onslaught of African ideas and values that brought down established knowledge and government structures. Once a symbol of oneness, the Golden Stool of the Asante is today just a cultural item. The dispersed government of the Igbo was judged “primitive” and replaced with systems whereby colonial officials may concentrate authority. Originally linked with obligation, privilege evolved into a prerogative reserved for the colonial elite while the great majority of Africans were assigned to the margins of political, social, and economic life.

This mistreatment received no apathy. Rising across the continent, resistance movements combined the intellectual underpinnings of precolonial Africa with the will to oppose colonial domination. The Maji Maji Rebellion in Tanganyika (now Tanzania), for instance, was a philosophical statement grounded on social dignity and spiritual oneness as much as a military revolt. Along the same lines, intellectuals like Amílcar Cabral and Frantz Fanon offered opinions on freedom outside of politics. Cabral believed that cultural opposition was just as important as military action and gave considerable weight to recovering one’s identity and values. Fanon looked at the psychological aspects of colonialism. According to him, one must destroy not just the oppressive structures but also the hierarchies firmly ingrained in people’s thoughts if one wants to achieve real freedom.

Resistance had intellectual foundations linked with the problems people face in their daily lives, not limited to abstract ideas. In Nigeria and Kenya, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and Wangari Maathai, respectively, showed that the struggle for justice was complex and needed battling both patriarchal ideas and colonial persecution. Using literature, writers and artists such as Chinua Achebe and Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o exposed the dignity and intellectual agency of Africans and questioned Eurocentric narratives. By words or deeds, these acts of protest show a great will to redefine privilege and power in a way that respects African legacy and dreams.

Colonialism changed the distribution of privilege and power acquired in African civilisations. Still, the ideas stressed in precolonial societies — justice, social cohesiveness, and government — did not vanish totally. As Africans travelled through the years after British control, they persisted, sometimes subtly and other times boldly. These notions became crucial for reconstruction and analysis as nations battled for freedom and sought to define their futures. The struggle against colonial control evolved naturally into a more general campaign against neocolonialism and reinterpretation of what justice entails.

Leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Léopold Sédar Senghor sought to include African ideas and values into the governance and economy of their newly liberated nations after attaining their freedom. Nkrumah believed in the importance of African unity and economic freedom. He described neocolonialism, which means that even after Africa gained independence, the influence of former colonial powers still made African countries dependent. He urged everyone on the continent to work together in both economics and politics to fight against this new type of control. Nkrumah’s ideas were based on the strong community and teamwork values of Africa. He turned away from the focus on individualism seen in colonial economies.

Julius Nyerere put these ideas into action with his Ujamaa strategy, which means “familyhood.” Ujamaa was more than just an economic system; it emphasised the importance of community, which is central to African life. Nyerere envisioned a society where everyone shared resources, made choices together, and where power was shared to benefit everyone. Ujamaa faced many challenges when it was implemented, but its main ideas of unity, respect, and teamwork are still important for conversations about leadership and progress in Africa today. Léopold Sédar Senghor’s Negritude philosophy praised African culture and spiritual traditions. Senghor rejected the colonial narrative that equated progress with Westernisation, instead claiming that African traditions, with their emphasis on harmony and interconnectedness, offered important contributions to global thought. Negritude aimed to restore the dignity and humanity of African people, showing that African identity is a source of power instead of something weak due to colonialism. Senghor’s work shows that philosophy is not just a theory; it shapes how countries view themselves and their place in the world.

Even with these big ideas, the time after gaining freedom showed obvious problems in changing how power and status operated. Putting power in the hands of a small group of people, which some say is needed to maintain order in unstable countries, has led to many authoritarian governments. Leaders who pushed for freedom from colonial rule often kept the same favouritism that independence sought to eliminate. Corruption and the focus on personal power hurt the basic values of responsibility and community well-being that African ideologies have supported for a long time.

During this time of disappointment, African thinkers and community groups kept pushing against the norm. Strong criticisms of how colonialism affected individuals and attention to the issues with governments following colonial control were offered by Frantz Fanon and Achille Mbembe Fanon studied how colonialism shapes people’s perceptions and sense of self. He showed how riches and power become natural to people and influence nations as well as personal identities. Mbembe’s idea of necropolitics adds to this criticism by showing how controlling life and death is a way for modern power to operate, both during and after colonial times.

At the community level, people fought against unfair power systems by starting organizations inspired by Africa’s traditional ways of thinking. The fight against apartheid in South Africa shows this well. Leaders like Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu focused on bringing people together and finding justice instead of seeking revenge. Ubuntu, a Southern African belief about how people are linked, was an important idea for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This process, though not ideal, showed a strong commitment to healing and rebuilding rather than continuing bloodshed and division.

At the start of the 21st century, Africa saw shifts in power and advantages because of globalization, new technologies, and existing injustices from the past. The continent was caught between modern chances for development and transformation and old colonial practices. After gaining freedom, many people were unhappy with a government that favoured a few powerful individuals. However, a new wave of activism, fresh ideas, and creative expression started to change the way people talked about justice, fairness, and human dignity.

Youth-led groups have been important in challenging old power systems and redefining advantage as something everyone can use to make society better. The #EndSARS protests in Nigeria showed this change. The movement started by addressing police violence and problems with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARSBut it soon grew to cover more general concerns, including corruption, injustice, and power abuse. The way #EndSARS mixed social media with strong African ideals of community and encouragement of one another set it apart. Working together without a central leader, the demonstrators demonstrated a teamwork method akin to that of traditional African administration discovered in Igbo assemblies, emphasizing among members agreement. This questioned the unfair power structures that have moulded Nigerian politics for a long period.

The #FeesMustFall demonstrations in South Africa exposed the flaws in the system of education. By pushing for lower college tuition and changes to the curriculum, the campaign proved that the advantages of the apartheid era still exist in South Africa nowadays. Students requested better management of money and also questioned why institutions focus largely on European values. They promoted further integration of African knowledge and viewpoints. The movement aimed to change our perspective on education. It promoted education as a means of strengthening everyone and establishing fairness rather than isolating individuals and creating hierarchies.

These groups are located in certain countries, but they demonstrate that a larger awakening is taking place throughout the continent. Young people in Africa are less likely to accept things as they are. Analyzing their past and applying innovative ideas, they are advocating change. They do not believe that having an edge separates one from other people or that power is always a negative force. They promote systems that provide inclusive, responsible, and cooperative top importance if they are to accomplish success.

Africa’s rich intellectual legacy greatly impacted these people. Emphasising the links among all people and the need to look out for one another, Ubuntu is a guiding concept. This mindset is not limited to intellectual debate; it also shows the actions of activists worried about serving their local communities. They achieve this by offering food and first treatment during demonstrations or by spreading the opinions of those who are usually disregarded online. These organisations value the adage “I am because we are” highly and base their goals and approaches on it.

The creative industries in Africa are now powerful tools for changing the way the world sees the continent and reclaiming its narratives. The rise of Afrobeats music around the world, with performers such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage leading the way, is a sign that national pride is returning. These artists celebrate African identity and raise awareness of societal concerns via their music. Furthermore important has been writing. Emphasising the crucial ideas and successes Africa has made worldwide, writers like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o use their stories to discuss power, privilege, and resistance.

These movements and artistic expression show ongoing challenges even as their might grows. Based on colonial background, global power institutions still support richer countries while neglecting African nations’ viewpoints. Organisations like the World Bank and the United Nations usually see Africa more as a recipient of aid than as a major influence on world politics. This arrangement produces a story of dependence that makes it more difficult for the continent to act independently.

In response, leaders and intellectuals from Africa are beginning to advocate for a more equitable global system. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) seeks to reduce Africa’s reliance on foreign markets by encouraging collaboration and partnerships between countries in the region. This economic model is based on the premise that we should all work together for the benefit of everyone and acknowledges how interconnected we all are. It seeks to alter the unjust trading methods that have influenced Africa’s position in the global economy for a significant period.

Africa is struggling with its history and present, but it is also starting to see fresh ideas developing that are redefining wealth and power from the global perspective. Sharing African ideas and culture with people outside of Africa has been much aided by the African diaspora. Originating from slavery, colonialism, and migration, this group has been vital in worldwide campaigns for racial justice, freedom, and equality.

Among the most important concepts coming from the African diaspora is pan-Africanism. Pan-Africanism is a political movement and way of life aimed at bringing people of African descent from all over the world together to combat injustice. Leaders who underlined the reality that Black people all around have had similar experiences were Marcus Garvey, WEB. Du Bois, and Kwame Nkrumah. They urged everyone to gather in the fight against economic disparity and bigotry. Their concept was profoundly philosophical and grounded on African ideas of communal development and collective strength in addition to political ones.

This idea much influenced global projects aiming at justice. Leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, driven by efforts for emancipation in Africa drove the American Civil Rights Movement. King focused on pacifism and togetherness, much as the idea of Ubuntu — that is, community and shared humanity — allows. Conversely, Malcolm X strongly attacked institutionalised racism, therefore stressing the significance and boldness of anti-colonial efforts. The anti-apartheid movement in South Africa pushed worldwide support campaigns, including demonstrations in European cities and boycotts at American colleges. These global ties show how African ideas have transcended boundaries and moulded the fight against injustice in many various environments.

The impact of the African diaspora goes beyond simple action. It is also strongly entrenched in cultural expressions questioning received wisdom and thinking through what privilege and power truly mean. Modern authors such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who links African and Western life in her works, and writers like Chinua Achebe, who questioned harsh ideas of African civilisations in their book, Things Fall Apart, have battled back and reclaimed their narrative via literary works. These tales expose the capacity of Africa to think and create for itself, therefore subverting the conventional power systems that have sometimes disregarded African points of view.

Jazz, reggae, and hip-hop from the African diaspora have among their inspirations worldwide movements for resistance and independence in music by using the rhythms and concepts from the continent. Afrobeats is a prominent cultural movement nowadays, not only in Africa but throughout the world. Burna Boy and Wizkid are among the artists whose influence allows them to advocate African culture and oppose social injustices. They present Africa as a country full of vitality, vigour, and inventiveness, therefore changing the way people view that continent.

These are quite philosophical cultural gifts. Their fresh perspective on power emphasises society more than control and supports self-expression. They also offer a means of reclaiming privilege — not to exclude others or damage them, but rather to elevate sometimes disregarded viewpoints. The influence of the African diaspora examines and challenges the worldwide structures maintaining inequality in place, not only about celebrating culture.

Living abroad, Africans and those of African heritage have some conflicts. Although the diaspora has been accused of not being in line with what is happening in Africa, it has also frequently assisted in linking the continent to the world. Africans living abroad — especially those with Western resources — may have different opportunities and experiences. This can make their aid differ from Africans’ experiences. This disagreement raises crucial questions about portrayal and responsibility. Who speaks for Africa, and how can their ideas reflect its diverse experiences?

Despite these obstacles, African diaspora voices are crucial to global discussions on justice, fairness, and human rights. Black Lives Matter, largely American, was inspired by African ideas of fighting for rights and assembly. These confrontations demonstrate how important African ideas are for social progress.

Africa may impact the world beyond its population. New initiatives include the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the expansion of technological centres reveals that Africa is assuming responsibility for its part in the world. Africa is creatively and cooperatively changing the unfair links it has long maintained with nations of the Global North. These projects focus on working together for the good of society, going beyond the focus on individual success that drives the global economy.

The story of wealth and power in Africa is constantly evolving, drawing from its rich intellectual traditions. Often in ways that question accepted global assumptions, African countries have struggled throughout millennia with the complexity of governance, justice, and equity. These stories showcase a powerful message of strength, creativity, and freedom, highlighting the journey from local community leadership to the battle against modern colonialism. They also emphasise the role of youth-led groups and the global impact of people of African descent.

This narrative is really about redefining power at its essence. Ubuntu and kindred African theories hold that power is a responsibility to uplift and serve the community; it is not an end. This concept is entirely distinct from the systems of dominance colonisation has imposed and that contemporary global institutions keep upholding. Writers like Frantz Fanon and Amílcar Cabral have helped us understand how unfair systems affect people’s feelings and values. Fanon’s call for change that goes beyond politics and affects everyday life is still important today. Many groups continue to fight against deep-seated unfairness and crimes. Similarly, African traditions have often viewed power as a responsibility instead of a right. In communities like the Ashanti and Igbo, having privilege was linked to taking on duty. Leaders were supposed to help solve problems and take care of their people. This philosophy has affected modern movements aiming at the redistribution of privilege in ways that support social progress and justice. Rising youth-led demonstrations like #EndSARS and #FeesMustFall show how firmly ingrained these ideas are since young Africans use both conventional wisdom and new tools to call for structural change.

African ideas outside of Africa’s influence Ideas from the African diaspora have shaped conversations on justice, freedom, and human respect all around. Ideas of Pan-Africanism, Ubuntu, and shared responsibility have helped to shape movements for racial equality, freedom, and social justice all over. These ideals have become a moral compass, reminding the globe of the promise of common humanity and unity. This has been true in the United States during the Civil Rights Movement, in South Africa’s anti-apartheid fight, and the Black Lives Matter marches of today.

But Africa’s contribution to creating a more egalitarian future goes beyond only shaping knowledge and culture. Explicit examples of a fresh approach to distributing power and redefining privilege are the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and associated initiatives. The unjust trade policies that have long disadvantaged Africa by means of which the AfCFTA aims to solve. It is achieving this by emphasizing the continent’s total development and increasing economic connectivity. Based on the philosophical concepts of interconnectedness and mutual care, it demonstrates a will to restore Africa’s dominance in worldwide economic systems.

Africa’s intellectual history provides direction for creating a more fair and sustainable society as the continent faces the challenges of the twenty-first century, including the legacy of colonialism, climate change, and systematic injustice. These customs remind us that justice is not only an abstract concept but a reality that calls for constant work and thought, power can be used with compassion, and privilege comes with an ethical commitment. By elevating African voices, the global community will not only improve its knowledge of these problems but also be able to spot ideas based on millennia of experience.

Africa’s philosophical legacy is ultimately a vision for the future rather than only a narrative from the past; it forces the world to reconsider the definitions of justice, equity, and governance, providing an alternative to the individualism and materialism most impacting world institutions. Africa’s concepts remind us that the search for privilege and power need not result in inequality and division. They achieve this by emphasizing in their view of the world mankind and interconnectedness as the most significant features. Conversely, they can be used to create communities that respect every person, celebrate diversity, and aim for the welfare of the society at large. Based on the wisdom of the past, Africa’s most significant contribution to the world is the hope for a future that is more compassionate and fairer.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

Excerpts from the Professor Badejo at 70 Lecture.

