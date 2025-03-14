The influence of media in shaping public perception cannot be overstated. As Nigerian TV networks continue to provide platforms for economic discourse, it is crucial to prioritise expertise, balanced perspectives, and empirical rigour. Kelvin Emmanuel’s contributions to economic discussions have influenced public understanding of some issues; however, fostering a more inclusive and evidence-based dialogue will ultimately serves the public interest better. Facts should never be sacrificed on the altar of personal opinions.

Recent discussions on Nigerian economic analysts have highlighted significantly contrasting styles and approaches, particularly between Kelvin Emmanuel and established economists like Bismarck Rewane. While Emmanuel has become a frequent voice on television, his sudden prominence raises important questions about accuracy in public commentary, bias, and the standards for economic analysis in Nigeria.

Kelvin Emmanuel’s appearances on major Nigerian TV networks such as Arise TV and Channels TV has been on an exponential trajectory. The substance of his analysis has also sparked debate. While he is often introduced as an economist, some have observed that his commentary often leans towards strong critiques of government policies, particularly in the oil and gas sector. Without doubt, constructive criticism is essential for public discourse, but balance and empirical backing are even more crucial for credibility.

One notable aspect of Emmanuel’s rise is the curious frequency of his media engagements. In the last six months, he has participated in over 15 prime-time television interviews. Does this visibility only stem from his willingness to discuss economic issues? This also raises questions about the selection criteria for media commentators. Are these opportunities purely merit-based or do other factors influence media preferences?

It is important to acknowledge that Nigeria has several well-respected economists known for their data-driven and research-backed analysis. Figures like Doyin Salami, Bismarck Rewane, Pat Utomi, and Ayo Teriba have built reputations based on years of experience, empirical research, and balanced discourse. In comparison, Emmanuel’s approach has been critiqued for being heavily opinion-based. A stronger emphasis on data and broader perspectives would enhance the impact of his contributions.

In a nation facing complex economic challenges, it is essential for public discussions to be shaped by well-rounded and fact-based analysis. The role of economic commentators should be to inform, educate, and provide solutions, rather than focus solely on critique. A more diverse range of voices in the media could help ensure that economic debates are comprehensive, constructive, and solution-oriented.

The influence of media in shaping public perception cannot be overstated. As Nigerian TV networks continue to provide platforms for economic discourse, it is crucial to prioritise expertise, balanced perspectives, and empirical rigour. Kelvin Emmanuel’s contributions to economic discussions have influenced public understanding of some issues; however, fostering a more inclusive and evidence-based dialogue will ultimately serves the public interest better. Facts should never be sacrificed on the altar of personal opinions.

Ugo Akuma writes from Finland; email: ugoakumathegreat@aol.com

