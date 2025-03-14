Traditional doctors in Anambra State have pledged their commitment to working with the state government to ensure the success of the ongoing sanitisation of traditional medicine practices in the state.

Innocent Okwundu, the chairperson of a group of traditional doctors, made the pledge during a meeting with the leadership of the Anambra House of Assembly in Awka on Thursday.

Mr Okwundu, who led about 500 members of the group to the assembly, said the recently enacted Anambra Homeland Security Law and the Agunechemba Security Outfit were positive developments in the fight against crime.

He said native doctors in the state were ready to collaborate with the legislature to smooth rough edges and tighten loose ends so that the practice could be properly regulated.

“We must avoid intimidation and rip-off of our members, especially in the rural communities. We will contribute towards ensuring that the law guarantees us independence and smooth operations.

“We will assist in identifying those who have bastardised the traditional medicine in Anambra and expose those aiding or involved in the ‘Okeite’ or money ritual saga,” Mr Okwundu said.

Responding, Somtochukwu Udeze, the speaker of the assembly, said Governor Charles Soludo’s administration’s Homeland Security Law meant well for the people.

Mr Udeze, who was represented by Ikenna Ofodeme, said a bill was underway to address some of the areas the traditional doctors were worried about.

He said the law would bring about synergy and cooperation between the government and the native doctors, adding that registration of practitioners by the state government was free.

The speaker cautioned community leaders against taking undue advantage of the situation to extort people as the government will not take it lightly with anybody apprehended.

(NAN)

