Mallam Kabir Dangogo was a multi-award-winning PR practitioner whose decades of distinguished practice left an indelible mark on the communications landscape and the banking industry. His remarkable journey is a testament to his exceptional leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to excellence… As we bid farewell to this doyen of public relations in Africa, we celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure.

“My father died a while ago! Janaza will be at Sultan Bello Mosque Kaduna after Jumuat prayer Insha Allah”

This was the sombre message that greeted me on my phone from Sadiq Kabir Dangogo, son of the legendary Mallam Kabir Dangogo, as I awoke for the Ramadan Sahur at 4:00 a.m. on Friday, 7 March. For a moment, I was paralysed by disbelief. I pinched myself to ensure it wasn’t a nightmare and sought further confirmation. The reality soon sank in: the man who had inspired countless African public relations professionals was no more.

Mallam Kabir Dangogo was not just a name in the field of public relations (PR); he was an institution. His contributions to the profession are monumental, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of PR practitioners.

My first encounter with Mallam Dangogo was through his writings during my early years in PR. However, it was an unforgettable honour to share a podium with him when we were both recognised as PR Personalities of the Year by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Kano/Jigawa Chapter exactly 30 years ago. The event, held on 5 August, 1995, at Daula Hotel in Kano, was graced by dignitaries such as the NIPR President, Alhaji Sabo Muhammad; former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Ali Saad Birnin Kudu; and my boss, Alhaji Abu Gidado, then minister of state for Finance, who was the special guest of honour.

That moment marked the beginning of a mentorship and professional relationship that profoundly shaped my career. Mallam Dangogo’s towering presence in strategic communication opened the doors for numerous opportunities and networks. His establishment of Timex Communications and Training School, after his retirement, further cemented his commitment to nurturing the next generation of PR professionals.

As a revered authority in financial public relations and reputation management, Mallam Dangogo’s expertise transcended borders. On 21 February, 2019, we had the privilege of hosting him at the PRNigeria Centre in Abuja for a mentorship session with our interns, mostly Mass Communication students. Unbeknownst to him, we had orchestrated a surprise 70th birthday celebration in his honour.

At exactly 4:00 p.m., as I led him into our conference room, the staff and interns erupted into a melodious rendition of “Happy Birthday.” The look of surprise on his face was priceless. The celebration deepened as calls began pouring in from top PR practitioners across the continent. The first was from the President of the African Public Relations Association (APRA), Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, followed by the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mr Mukhtar Sirajo, and many others, all extending heartfelt wishes to him.

In his remarks that day, Mallam Dangogo admitted that he had long forgotten his birthday, which he rarely commemorated. With a sense of nostalgia, he reflected on the golden days of public relations, when decorum, ethics, and professionalism were the guiding principles of the profession. He lamented the current state of PR in Nigeria, emphasising that the profession was not merely about crafting grammatically impeccable press releases or delivering eloquent speeches at press conferences. He urged young practitioners to be hardworking, diligent, and steadfast in upholding the ethics of the profession.

Born on 21 February, 1949, Mallam Kabir Dangogo was a scholar and trailblazer. He earned academic degrees from Ohio University, Athens, in the United States in 1981, and the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom in 1987. Mallam Dangogo’s illustrious career began in journalism, where he worked at the New Nigerian newspaper and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). He actually served as the Managing Editor of New Nigerian between 1988 and 1989, was a Senior Lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic in the late 1980s, and the Press Adviser to the United States Information Service in 1990.

He later transitioned into public relations, serving as a Public Relations Officer at the Bank of the North Limited and Union Bank of Nigeria Plc. He was the founding President of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB). He served as Secretary-General of the Federation of African Public Relations Associations (FAPRA, later known as APRA), while also being the Chairman of the Nigeria Chapter of the International Public Relations Associations (IPRA) between 2002 and 2006, bringing pride to Nigeria on the continental and global stages.

After 32 years of distinguished service in various corporate organisations, Mallam Dangogo voluntarily retired from Union Bank on 26 June, 2005, as the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of Corporate Affairs. He then established Timex Communications, a PR firm and communication training school that hosted global events in Nigeria.

His contributions to the profession were recognised worldwide. In 1981, he was elected a Fellow of the International Radio and Television Society (IRTS) in New York. He became a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in 2000 and received the NIPR President’s Award for Excellence in Public Relations in 1996. He was also a Fellow of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and received the Lagos State Chapter of the NIPR Award for Excellence in Public Relations in 2005.

As we bid farewell to this doyen of public relations in Africa, we celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will endure. May his soul rest in peace.

Yushau A. Shuaib is the author of A Dozen Tips for Media Relations and Introduction to Financial Public Relations in Nigeria. Email:yashuaib@yashuaib.com

