With hope, I cling to the possibility that fate may one day allow me to pursue my passion and perhaps represent my country on the national team or play in a top league. Until then, I eagerly anticipate the next chapters of Ashinze’s journey and wish him all the success a promising football career can bring.

I recently came across the inspiring story of Nelson Chidi Ashinze, a talented Nigerian teenager who has been accepted by a Spanish football team for training — a significant step towards a potential formal contract. His journey rekindled memories of my own aspirations to play professional football — dreams that were set aside due to my parents’ insistence on completing my secondary and university education first.

Ashinze’s story, as reported by Entertainment Digest, chronicles the determined young footballer’s impressive stride towards a professional career in Spain. At just five feet tall and weighing 54 kilogrammes, Ashinze is a dynamic right-footed forward, known for his agility, speed, and striking prowess. His remarkable performances in high-profile training sessions and trials have captured the attention of coaches and scouts across the region.

His path to professional football kicked off in August 2024 when he joined the Youth Arise Football Academy in Nigeria, dedicating himself to honing his technical skills, fitness, attacking strategies, and tactical awareness in anticipation of international opportunities. Between September and October 2024, he was fortunate to train with two esteemed Spanish clubs — CF Pozuelo de Alarcón and Las Rozas CF. His deft ball control, strategic positioning, and clinical finishing shone during these sessions, leading to an invitation to the Spain Football Academy in Madrid for a one-month trial in September 2024. There, alongside young talents from Kenya, Russia, Iran, and Peru, Ashinze distinguished himself as a promising contender.

His exceptional performance secured him a place in the Academy’s six-month elite football development programme, a vital stepping stone towards obtaining a Professional Football License. Recognising his potential, CF Pozuelo de Alarcón proactively signed him provisionally, allowing him to integrate training with the club, while completing his programme. As reported by Entertainment Digest, by July 2025 discussions for a formal contract with the club are expected to commence.

I am pleased to note that Ashinze’s parents have played an integral role in guiding his career, providing the resources and support necessary for informed decision-making. Parents and guardians must set realistic expectations while nurturing their children’s passions and underlining the importance of education as a safety net.

From his early days in Nigeria to his burgeoning career in Spain, Ashinze’s journey exudes dedication, passion, and perseverance. If he continues to work diligently, he is well on his way to achieving his dream of becoming a professional footballer. Should he maintain this commitment, he may soon join the ranks of Nigerian stars making substantial impacts on the global football stage.

The allure of a football career is indeed powerful — especially for passionate young athletes. I experienced a similar dilemma during my junior secondary school years, confronted with the challenge of harmonising my football dreams with my educational obligations. My parents emphasise the importance of nurturing both my academic and athletic pursuits, a sentiment that echoes the broader discussion on the balance between education and sports.

Education lays the groundwork for long-term success, transcending any chosen career path. It nurtures critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork — essential skills both on and off the field. While education can open doors to scholarships, internships, and various career opportunities, sports too can lead to diverse pathways, including coaching, sports management, and sports journalism.

As I reflect on Ashinze’s accomplishments, I feel a profound sense of pride and admiration. A young Nigerian is forging an impressive path on the international stage — truly a cause for celebration. While a part of me feels envy, I harbour no regrets about pursuing my degree in Computer Science at Nile University, Abuja.

Encouraging a growth mindset — one that prioritises hard work, dedication, and continual improvement — is also paramount. Careers in competitive fields like football, music, filmmaking, and social media draw many aspiring youngsters, but it is crucial for students to prioritise education and explore alternative career avenues. Success in any field demands discipline, foresight, and meticulous planning.

Suleman Yushau is a Computer Science student at Nile University, Abuja. Shuaibsuleiman37@gmail.com

