Nothing frustrates the efforts of any government or leader like cynicism. It brings the lack of trust in the leadership or government that paralysis the goals and visions of any government or leader. The only cure for cynicism is to build trust and faith in government, in the leader and in the processes of governance.

The first inauguration of President Barack Obama, as the 44th president of the United States of America, set a record attendance of any event held in Washington DC. It was recorded to be among the most observed events ever by the global audience, through attendance, television and internet traffic.

President Barack Obama was widely celebrated as the first African American leader of the United States of America. He was a symbol of change. A change from the old America to the anticipated future of America. He embodied youthful energy and transition at a time of economic despair in America and the world.

Despite this huge and historic popularity, by the end of his first term and the beginning of his second term in office, the three plagues of governance had set in. From being the Cinderella of the world’s politics, he had become loved to be hated.

Barack Obama started his second term in office in uncertainties:

A divided congress.

A slowing down economy.

Fiscal issues.

Obamacare scandal, etc.

In the middle of his second term in office, polls suggested that Barack Obama was one of the least popular presidents in the history of America at that stage. The reason? The three plagues of governance.

“In the face of leadership flaws, too many people assume cynical perspectives, rather than do the hard work of building relationships in which they can have more positive influence.” – Ira Chaleff

I am sure by now you would be wondering what these plagues are. Here we go!

The number one plague of governance is cynicism.

Cynicism: An inclination to believe that people are motivated purely by self-interest. Distrusting or disparaging the motives of others; like or characteristic of a cynic. Showing contempt for accepted standards of honesty or morality by one’s actions, especially by actions that exploit the scruples of others.

Few things are as destructive to a new government as cynicism. When the populace or the mass begins to doubt the fundamental motives of a leader or a political party, that would sooner or later spell the end of such a government. There are few things that are seen as politically expedient as trust.

Trust, what a simple word, but heavy in significance, especially when we are talking in political terms. The value of trust is much weightier than the value of any currency. Trust, a short five letter word that could spell the end of any political ambition. A word so powerful that it could determine the future of political gladiators, parties or political lineage.

A political force, party or interest group that wishes to carry out its agendas must possess trust in abundance. Trust is needed not just in self or in one’s own programmes. Trust must go beyond your political affiliations. Apart from people in your circles trusting you, what really matters most is the trust you secure from the masses.

When this currency of trust is lost, political careers are easily jeopardised. They fall victims to the first plague of governance, which is CYNICISM. Cynicism always comes to replace trust. It is at this point that people begin to defect from political parties en masse, betray political leaders and demonstrate an utter contempt for political agendas.

How is cynicism manifested? What can a leader do to curb it in a country, an organisation or in any group? Let us examine the nature of cynicism, so as to know how to prevent it and build a lasting political career.

People begin to doubt the motives of the leader. As a leader, you must know that people don’t just doubt your motives for nothing, they must have observed your actions, promises and implementations. So when there is a doubt in motives, there is a need for self-examination, not just of heart, but of programmes and agendas as well. Cynicism begins to manifest in a society when the masses believe either genuinely or falsely that their leaders are chasing after their self-interest. This also does not come from nowhere. This kind of feeling is normally as a result of what is being observed or perceived by the people. Which means a leader must examine the body language and signs that are being sent out from the politicians and party to the people. Cynicism comes to destroy the political career of men and women, when these leaders begin to show contempt for accepted standards, norms, values and cultures of the people. The masses like to view themselves as important, they also tend to think that their beliefs and positions are right. Hence, they expect their political leaders and representatives to align themselves with the masses. Even though the politicians as leaders may know better, it is important not to openly demonstrate this to the people, otherwise the result would be cynicism from the masses. What, therefore, must be done is for the political leaders to first of all conduct a mass representational programme to re-educate the masses in the new directions for the nation or party. Cynicism comes to the fore when a political party or leader refuses or rejects standards of honesty and morality of the society by their actions and behaviour. For example, in America, when a politician is caught or publicly admits to committing adultery, it almost spells a political doom for the individual. Whereas, in European countries there might be no political consequences to such a behaviour. The difference is in the prevailing standards of morality that exists in a given society. Examples abound of cases where careers have been ruined, jobs lost, elections lost, just because of cynicisms that comes into the society because of the disparity in the behaviour of political leaders and the masses.

Nothing frustrates the efforts of any government or leader like cynicism. It brings the lack of trust in the leadership or government that paralysis the goals and visions of any government or leader. The only cure for cynicism is to build trust and faith in government, in the leader and in the processes of governance.

“A cynic is a man who knows the price of everything, and the value of nothing.” ― Oscar Wilde

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

