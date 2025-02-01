As the first-ever Dan Amana of Ilorin, Dr Tunji Nagode has carved out a prominent place in the city’s history. His turbanning serves as an inspiration and a testament that trust, hard work, and dedication are virtues that pave the way to greatness. The people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond will undoubtedly look to him for guidance and leadership, confident that he will uphold the values associated with his esteemed title.

Throughout history, chieftaincy and traditional titles have been conferred upon individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society, and on Friday, 24 January, the turbanning of Mr Abdulkadir Tunji Nagode as the inaugural Dan Amana of Ilorin Emirate marked a moment of exceptional significance. This event was characterised by heartfelt tributes and testimonies that could fill volumes.

The occasion was not only distinguished by the presence of esteemed dignitaries at the Emir’s palace but also by the vibrant portrayal of Ilorin’s rich heritage. The generosity of the guests and the electrifying atmosphere truly set the event apart. Traditional drummers, praise singers, and cultural troupes infused colour and rhythm into the celebration, while fervent prayers and blessings were offered for Dr Nagode’s successful tenure in his new role. The ceremony emphasised the core values of trust, leadership, and selfless service — principles embodied in the title of Dan Amana.

The title “Dan Amana,” meaning “Keeper of Trust,” reflects the Emirate’s profound appreciation for Dr Nagode’s unwavering integrity, steadfast dedication, and lifelong commitment to humanity. This historic conferment was not only an honour for Dr Nagode and his family but also a moment of pride for the entire Ilorin Emirate.

Presiding over the grand event with regal dignity, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, extolled Dr Nagode’s exceptional contributions to the socio-economic and cultural advancement of Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole. He emphasised that Dr Nagode’s elevation was a testament to his illustrious character and laudable accomplishments.

Dr Nagode’s journey to becoming the Dan Amana has been built on decades of unwavering service, a sterling reputation, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. Renowned as a philanthropist and intellectual powerhouse, he is a man of impeccable morals who has consistently demonstrated deep love for his community and an enduring commitment to its progress.

Dr Nagode’s lineage is firmly rooted in the royal heritage of the Ilorin Emirate. His father, Alhaji Saliu Alabi Nagode, served as a young bureaucrat and scribe to Shaykh Abdulkadir Shuaib Bawa, the longest-reigning Emir of Ilorin, during the 1940s. Moreover, he shared a close friendship with the father of the current Emir, Alhaji Sulu-Gambari. His mother, Princess Hanatu Belgore, was an aunt to the present Emir, making Dr Nagode a cousin to both the Emir and other prominent royal figures in Ilorin.

As a distinguished chartered accountant, Dr Nagode boasts an impressive academic background. Apart from his foreign trainings and professional qualifications, he earned his first degree in Accounting from the University of Jos in 1994, followed by two Master’s degrees from the University of Ilorin, culminating in a Doctorate in Business Administration from the same institution in 2023.

Dr Nagode’s contributions to the Ilorin Emirate have been extensive and impactful, driven by a selfless passion for service and a primary motivation rooted in seeking Allah’s pleasure. His initiatives have transformed countless lives, through providing educational opportunities and fostering economic growth via strategic interventions.

The Emir of Ilorin lauded Dr Nagode as a true son of the Ilorin Emirate — selfless, humble, and devoid of greed, with a heart of gold. His philanthropy has made him a beloved figure, and the chieftaincy title has been celebrated with widespread admiration across the Emirate.

Alhaji Ibrahim Toyin Rasaq, national president of the prominent Ilorin sociocultural group, Third Estate, further affirmed Nagode’s impactful legacy. He stressed that among those who genuinely love the Ilorin Emirate, Nagode undoubtedly stands tall. As a committed member of the Third Estate and a philanthropist par excellence, he embodies a deep commitment to community betterment.

He mentioned one of his most notable achievements, which is the establishment of Olufadi Hospital, a medical facility that has significantly improved healthcare access for residents of the Emirate. This initiative, among numerous others, underscores why Dr Nagode’s conferment is not only warranted but widely celebrated.

Alhaji Muhammad Uthman Jagunmo, president of the Ilorin Emirate Youth Development Association (IEYDA), captured this sentiment perfectly, describing Dr Nagode as a man whose philanthropic spirit and warm demeanour are deeply cherished.

Likewise, Mallam Abubakar Imam, national secretary of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU), likened Dr Nagode to a true “Afenifere,” highlighting his tireless efforts for the betterment of his community. According to him, the honour bestowed on Dr Nagode is well-deserved, given his unparalleled dedication to the Emirate’s development.

Alhaji Ahmed Ladan Gobir, president of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), lauded Dr Nagode’s unwavering dedication to the community, noting that his new title reflects his remarkable character, leadership, and commitment to cultural heritage. Gobir prayed for Allah’s continued guidance, emphasising that Dr Nagode’s role as an ambassador of unity and progress would inspire a brighter future for the Emirate.

Dr Yusuf Lawal of the University of Abuja, a former JAMB director and respected son of Ilorin, extolled Dr Nagode as a “rare breed.” He praised his unwavering commitment to community development, philanthropy, and uplifting others. Noting that Dr Nagode’s dedication to the progress of Ilorin Emirate and selfless service to humanity have earned him admiration far and wide, he stated that the conferment of the Dan Amana title is a fitting recognition for a man whose impact continues to inspire generations.

In his remarks, Barrister AU Mustapha (SAN), a highly regarded legal luminary, noted that the title “Dan Amana” symbolises trust and confidence — qualities that Dr Nagode embodies. He praised him as a beacon of wisdom and a learned scholar of the Qur’an whose impactful contributions to the Emirate and Nigeria are noteworthy. Dr Nagode’s philanthropy, commitment, and innovative approaches to addressing community needs inspire many.

Honourable (Prince) Sulyman Abubakar Sai Kayi, special assistant on Political Matters to the Kwara State governor, commended Dr Nagode’s humility and humanitarian efforts, describing him as a man of impeccable character. This conferment not only highlights his exceptional contributions but reaffirms his status as a revered figure within the Emirate and beyond.

As the first-ever Dan Amana of Ilorin, Dr Tunji Nagode has carved out a prominent place in the city’s history. His turbanning serves as an inspiration and a testament that trust, hard work, and dedication are virtues that pave the way to greatness. The people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond will undoubtedly look to him for guidance and leadership, confident that he will uphold the values associated with his esteemed title.

Basheer Luqman Olarewaju writes from Ilorin Basheerluqman123@gmail.com

