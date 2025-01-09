Since the first day of the inception of the Tinubu administration on 29 May 2023, I have been consistent in my criticisms of its neo-liberal economic management philosophy, which largely rest on the twin policies of floatation of the naira and the removal of petrol subsidy. And I remain resolute in my firm belief that these policies have thrown Nigeria into a hell hole of economic hopelessness. But while I have a grouse against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his toxic cocktail of neo-liberal economic policies that is rapidly killing whatever is left of Nigeria’s economy, I salute his political astuteness and ability to forge a common consensus from a mosaic of alliances. To successfully lead a complex country such as Nigeria, which is still in transition to nationhood, a leader must possess qualities of political astuteness along with firm grasp of economic management and administrative ingenuity.

And because both economic and administrative management depends on how well the diverse tendencies in Nigeria are managed, political astuteness becomes foundational qualities a leader must possess; without which the other two will falter at worse or be misapplied at best. Whereas, President Tinubu, may not in my opinion have a firm grasp of the economic and administrative management of Nigeria in contemporary times, his political astuteness maybe leveraged to hold the country together in difficult times such as this. And President Tinubu’s astute best was in full demonstration when he recently paid a working visit to Enugu state.

Peter Mbah, the serious minded, business oriented and hardworking governor of Enugu state had extended an invitation to President Tinubu to come over to the former regional headquarters of the old Eastern region to commission some of his completed projects. Cutting across water supply healthcare, education, security, agriculture, urban and rural road and bridge infrastructure, it was a bumper harvest of projects for the people of Enugu as it would seem Peter Mbah is in a hurry to fulfil all of his campaign promises mid-way into his first tenure. To achieve this feat, Peter Mbah drew up a budget of about N521.5 billion for year 2024, with a capital expenditure component of over 80 per cent. Significantly, about N134.5 billion, representing 33 per cent of the budget was committed to education; higher than UNESCO recommendation of 15-20 per cent.

The bumper harvest of projects that was commissioned by President Tinubu in Enugu state, which included, 30 completed modern smart and green primary schools out of the 260 on going across the electoral wards of the state, 60 completed primary health centres out of the 260 on going across the 260 electoral wards in the state, Enugu international conference centre, Digital Surveillance Command and Control centre along with 150 synchronised patrol vehicles fitted with AI facilities, hundreds of completed urban and rural road network and more is a result of fiscal discipline, proper planning, prudent management of resources, prioritisation of human capital development and integrity of project procurement.

And because for every child that is educated Mbah’s Enugu a child has been educated in Tinubu’s Nigeria and for every kilometre of road that is constructed in Enugu, a Kilometre of road has been constructed in Nigeria, just as for every inch of Enugu territory Mbah is able secure becomes a secured part of Nigeria under his leadership, President Tinubu was full of praises and appreciation for his host. However, beyond the commissioning arena of the bumper harvest of projects in Mbah’s Enugu, it was at the stakeholders meeting that President Tinubu illuminated hope for Nigeria; not by his doubling down on his policies but by his speaking the message of national unity in a politically estranged territory.

Whereas, the South East Geo-political zone gave him the least electoral support in the 2023 presidential election, President Tinubu has a made a duty to re-approach the region through negotiations, concessions and reconciliation as seen in the respect and dignity he accords the political leadership of the zone. President Tinubu ended an eight year security leadership embargo imposed on the zone his predecessor, when he appointed Admiral Okechukwu Ogalla as Chief of Naval Staff and just recently, the president approved the appointment of Nwakuche Sylvester Ndidi as Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service [NCoS].

At the stakeholders meeting, where he declared himself at home in Enugu state, President Tinubu addressed his “Ummunna” in the warmest, friendliest and most convivial tone as according to him “we are one people.” As has become his favourite quotable quote, President Tinubu said “Nigeria is one household with members living in different rooms.” And because he truly believes in this philosophy of the oneness of the Nigerian people, President Tinubu acceded to the demand to link the South East zone to the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri eastern rail corridor among many other requests.

President Tinubu’s visit to Enugu is a bridge building effort and forging of new alliances in the South east while holding on to old alliances in the North. If the show of love continues, the President would have made an in road into one of Nigeria’s most important electoral piece of prime real estate, which has the potential of aligning the entire southern half of Nigeria behind him going into the future. With the people of South East, characteristically known for repaying a cup of water with a bucket of water, President Tinubu can only reap more love from his show of love to the region.

Majeed Dahiru, a public affairs analyst, writes from Abuja and can be reached through dahirumajeed@gmail.com.

