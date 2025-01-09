What you allow, God won’t forbid. How you end your life; how Nigeria ends as a nation; what becomes of your business; how your academics would end; how your children are raised; and what becomes of your finance, are all your responsibility. Maybe you have been taught that God is coming to fix them for you. All you need is to pray, fast, and fold your arms. Apologies. God will not fix them. After God, the next greatest factor of success in life is the quality of our minds.

The subtle target of every known oppressor in the world is the mind. Totalitarian governments leverage on the weapons of propaganda to ultimately control and manipulate the minds of the masses. It was Dr Erwin Lutzer who once said that, “propaganda is the intelligent manipulation of the masses.” Joseph Stalin weaponised propaganda for decades in Russia. Adolf Hitler wielded the same weapon. Kim Jong Un’s empire in North Korea is notoriously famous for weaponising various scenarios to control and capture the minds of their citizens.

Under the Nazis, Adolf Hitler recruited a brilliant young man, Joseph Goebbels, who he appointed as the Minister for Propaganda. His job was very simple, to create a ministry of propaganda and disinformation for the sole purpose of manipulating the minds of the German population to accept Hitler’s nefarious activities as actions meant for the advancement of the German society. The German government, popularly called the Third Reich, feasted on the unsuspecting younger population, children and kids, who were still in their formative years, and modified textbooks to brainwash them with various educational contents that depicted Hitler as the saviour of Germany. The government created caricatures of the Jews that depicted them as scums and sub-human entities. It told intelligent lies about the mission of Germany in the Second World War. It achieved its results as the vast majority of the German population fell for the lies and defended Hitler until they met their Waterloo

Can the Mind Be Controlled?

Recently, Netflix unveiled a new documentary series, titled, How to Become a Tyrant. In this work, a playbook for the making of tyrants was scripted into a movie that describes how the world’s most notorious dictators and tyrants were made. One of the tools in this playbook is “mind control”, a mechanism to subdue people into forced obedience and compliance. Such is the power of the mind in getting a society under the firm grip of state captors. Some of the popular tools of mind control include gaslighting, propaganda, and various brainwashing techniques. The Russians are notoriously famous for the use of much of these tools, which they still leverage to create confusion in the world.

Interestingly, the moment a group of people within any system, organisation or society rebels against the status quo of mind control, the system comes after them, suppresses them, incarcerates them, and even, in some cases, executes them. Joseph Stalin, the notorious Soviet dictator, executed tens of thousands of dissents, men and women whose minds they found difficult to control or manipulate. Adolf Hitler executed tens of thousands of dissidents, men and women who stood up against the Fuhrer’s evil agendas.

When you capture the mind, you capture the man. The mind of man is so powerful that scientists have for long been enamoured by its capacity to make or break men. Years ago, Dr Ben Carson, the American doctor who led the team that successfully separated the first known conjoined twins joined at the head, said, “the mind of men, once enlarged, does not return to its original position.”

Capture the Mind, Capture the Man

Come over to Africa to witness the plethora of state sponsored disinformation agendas that were targeted at controlling the minds of the masses primarily through the media. In countries like Uganda, Libya, and Congo, the tools of propaganda and gaslighting to control and capture the minds of the masses were generously engaged by tyrants and dictators. Yes, the media is often the most potent weapon of mind control. The agenda is firm, capture the mind, capture the man. Dr Erwin Lutzer once said, “the media does more than informing the public. It alters the consciences of generations.”

Will God Change Nigeria?

For my Christian brothers and sisters, God will not change Nigeria. Did I hear you say that I had just made an error? Yes, you heard me right. It’s still part of the same subject – the quality of our minds. God has never fixed any country in the world. Men fix their nations. If you do nothing about Nigeria, God will do nothing. God’s values and principles for nation building are justice, fairness, righteousness, truth, love, and others. It is our duty to obey Him by imbibing these values to elect the right people as leaders who will then fix our nation. If you vote in bad leaders, your fasting and prayers won’t stop the consequences. Stop saying, “God forbid.”

The God you magnify dominates your life. If Satan and his demons are more real to you, they will dominate your life. If the demons of your father’s house are more real to you than what Jesus did on the cross, those demons will dictate the pace of your life. You need to educate your mind with the best possible form of education at your disposal and within your reach.

What you allow, God won’t forbid. How you end your life; how Nigeria ends as a nation; what becomes of your business; how your academics would end; how your children are raised; and what becomes of your finance, are all your responsibility. Maybe you have been taught that God is coming to fix them for you. All you need is to pray, fast, and fold your arms. Apologies. God will not fix them. After God, the next greatest factor of success in life is the quality of our minds.

You should therefore make it a priority to protect and defend your mind. You can’t be greater than the quality of your mind. One of the main areas of our challenges as Africans lies in the quality of our minds. There is a mindset for success. There is a mindset for failure. There is a mindset for poverty. There is a mindset for prosperity. Much of the crises bedeviling us stem from the damages done to our minds by a number of actors and players in our spaces, religious leaders, politicians, parents, and the media. You need to be brutal with the choice of pastors and churches you visit this year.

The God you magnify dominates your life. If Satan and his demons are more real to you, they will dominate your life. If the demons of your father’s house are more real to you than what Jesus did on the cross, those demons will dictate the pace of your life. You need to educate your mind with the best possible form of education at your disposal and within your reach. You can’t go farther or further than the quality of your mind can allow.

Ayo Akerele is the senior Pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through ayoakerele@gmail.com

