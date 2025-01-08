To the young people of Northern Nigeria, this is your call to action. Rise up and take charge of your future. Do not let the limitations of today define the possibilities of tomorrow. You have within you the power to achieve greatness, but it requires effort, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The road will not be easy, but nothing worth having ever is. Imagine a future where Northern Nigeria is no longer seen as a region of untapped potential but as a hub of innovation, leadership and excellence.

In today’s world, mediocrity has no place for survival, let alone success. The global arena is a battlefield where competition is fierce and only the best-equipped emerge victorious. Many of us in Northern Nigeria face unique challenges, but these should not be excuses for complacency. They should be fuel for ambition and catalysts for transformation. To sit idly, waiting for miracles or lowered standards to accommodate our lack of preparedness, is to voluntarily sign up for irrelevance. The truth is that the world does not operate on sentiments. It does not owe you anything and it will not bend its rules to fit your comfort zone. Whereas some lament the hurdles in their path, others are leaping over them, raising the bar of excellence and claiming the opportunities you desire. Positions that once required basic qualifications are now filled by people armed with advanced degrees and extensive experience. This shift is not because these roles have necessarily become more complex, but because people have learned to outpace mediocrity by investing in themselves. If you are waiting for the world to lower its expectations, understand that you are not just waiting but you are falling behind.

Young Nigerians, especially from the North, must embrace a mindset of relentless self-improvement. Equip yourselves with skills, knowledge and character that make you indispensable in any field you choose. Be so prepared and qualified that even when opportunities seem scarce, they cannot ignore you. The global economy rewards excellence and in this race, only the best-prepared will thrive. This is not arrogance but survival. Strive to over-qualify yourself for every opportunity. This does not mean merely accumulating certificates or degrees but acquiring real, tangible skills that solve problems and add value. Learn to communicate effectively, think critically and innovate creatively. Understand that the bar for success is constantly rising and those who cling to outdated benchmarks will inevitably be left behind.

One of the most pervasive challenges among Northern Nigerian youth is the tendency to blame external factors for stagnation. It is true that our region faces systemic issues such as lack of access to quality education, limited resources and socio-economic barriers. But these challenges are not unique to us. Around the world, people have risen from unimaginable hardships to achieve greatness because they refused to let their circumstances define them. Why should we be any different? The time has come to reject the narrative of helplessness. We must break free from the chains of excuses and embrace a mindset of responsibility. Understand that your life is your own to shape. The government, society or your family may not provide all the tools you need, but the power to build something out of nothing lies within you. Seek knowledge relentlessly, even if it means walking miles to access a library or staying up late to take online courses with unstable electricity. Invest in yourself because no one else will do it for you.

Hard work remains a non-negotiable component of success, but in today’s world, smart work is equally important. Learn to work strategically by focusing on what yields the most significant results. Identify industries and skills that are in demand and position yourself accordingly. For example, technology, renewable energy and data science are shaping the future. Are you equipping yourself to participate in these industries, or are you clinging to outdated career paths that offer limited opportunities? In addition to acquiring technical skills, build your network. Surround yourself with people who inspire and challenge you to grow. Seek mentors who can guide you and provide insights that shorten your learning curve. But understand that mentorship is not about handouts or shortcuts. It is about learning and applying lessons to improve yourself continually. Be the kind of person who adds value to the lives of others and, in turn, you will find doors opening for you.

Also, understand that excellence is no longer a luxury but a survival strategy. Mediocrity is a dangerous trap that leaves you vulnerable to being replaced or ignored. In a world in which automation and artificial intelligence are taking over routine jobs, only those who offer exceptional value will remain relevant. As a young person, your goal should not be to merely meet expectations but to exceed them consistently. Be the person who sets new standards, not the one who struggles to meet old ones. This is especially important for us in Northern Nigeria. Our region has long been perceived as lagging behind in education, innovation and socio-economic development. Of course, these perceptions may have some basis in reality, but they are not our destiny. Each one of us has the power to rewrite the narrative. When you strive for excellence, you not only elevate yourself but also inspire others and contribute to the collective progress of your community.

Settling for mediocrity is a betrayal of your potential. It is also a disservice to the countless people who look up to you as a source of inspiration. Whether you realise it or not, someone, somewhere is watching your journey and drawing strength from your actions. Will you be the example they need to pursue their dreams, or will you be a cautionary tale of wasted potential or failure? Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take risks that lead to growth. Understand that failure is not the end but a stepping stone to success. Learn from your mistakes, adapt and keep moving forward. The world does not reward those who wait for opportunities. It rewards those who create them.

As young Nigerians, especially from the North, we must rise above the challenges that seek to hold us back. Invest in yourself, work hard and smart, and refuse to settle for anything less than your best. Remember, no one is coming to rescue you and the power to change your life lies within you. Be relentless in your pursuit of greatness and let your success be the proof that Northern Nigeria’s youth are not just capable but unstoppable.

To the young people of Northern Nigeria, this is your call to action. Rise up and take charge of your future. Do not let the limitations of today define the possibilities of tomorrow. You have within you the power to achieve greatness, but it requires effort, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The road will not be easy, but nothing worth having ever is. Imagine a future where Northern Nigeria is no longer seen as a region of untapped potential but as a hub of innovation, leadership and excellence. Imagine a generation of young people who refuse to be left behind, who rise above their circumstances to claim their place on the global stage.

This vision is within our reach, but it starts with you. It starts with your decision to reject mediocrity and pursue greatness with all your heart. In a world that rewards excellence, mediocrity has no chance of survival. As young Nigerians, especially from the North, we must rise above the challenges that seek to hold us back. Invest in yourself, work hard and smart, and refuse to settle for anything less than your best. Remember, no one is coming to rescue you and the power to change your life lies within you. Be relentless in your pursuit of greatness and let your success be the proof that Northern Nigeria’s youth are not just capable but unstoppable.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu (mohd.aminu@gmail.com) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

