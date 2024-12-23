This landmark decision sets a precedent for inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, fostering unity and a sense of shared purpose among Abians and non-Abians alike. Governor Otti’s leadership is steadily crafting a new narrative for Abia State — one where visionary governance and people-centred policies lay the foundation for sustainable growth and development.

Governor Alex Otti’s administration has redefined leadership in Abia State by prioritising merit, competence, and inclusivity over ethnic or sentimental considerations. This transformative vision is exemplified in the historic appointment of Benson Ojiekere, an Edo State indigene, as the Head of Service (HOS) of Abia State.

Ojiekere’s appointment, effective 31 December, follows a rigorous, merit-based selection process that highlighted his exceptional qualifications and capacity to drive change in the state’s civil service. By choosing the most capable individual for this critical role, irrespective of state of origin, Governor Otti underscores his commitment to fostering excellence and professionalism in governance.

Benson Ojiekere’s impressive career trajectory began with his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Abia State. Notably, he emerged as the best corp member in his set, earning him a job offer. Ojiekere’s exceptional performance and dedication led to his rapid rise through the ranks, culminating in his appointment as a Permanent Secretary by the current administration of Governor Alex Chioma Otti (OFR). This remarkable journey underscores Ojiekere’s commitment to excellence and his ability to inspire others through his achievements.

The new Abia is being reshaped through a clear focus on infrastructural renewal, prompt payment of workers’ salaries, and the creation of a thriving business environment. The inclusion of a non-Abian in the state’s top civil service leadership marks a bold departure from traditional practices and sends a powerful message about the administration’s dedication to building a state driven by merit and competence.

This landmark decision sets a precedent for inclusivity, transparency, and accountability, fostering unity and a sense of shared purpose among Abians and non-Abians alike. Governor Otti’s leadership is steadily crafting a new narrative for Abia State — one where visionary governance and people-centred policies lay the foundation for sustainable growth and development.

Kenechukwu Nwosu writes from Umuahia, Abia State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

