The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Monday said the reported oil leak from the Bonny Oil Export Terminal will not affect oil export.

SPDC noted that the incident affected only a section at one of the three loading buoys which had been isolated.

SPDC’s Media Relations Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone chat that the cause of the incident and the volume of crude discharged is being investigated.

She explained that the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the incident site led by regulatory agencies has been scheduled for Monday.

“On December 8, 2024, an oil sheen was detected at a loading buoy during export operations at Bonny Terminal.

“Loading was immediately suspended. Our Emergency Response Team has been activated and regulatory authorities and other stakeholders have been notified.

“A joint investigation visit, led by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency is underway.

“Our priority currently is the safety, health and well-being of the local community and the environment.

“Our environmental team is, therefore, actively monitoring the situation and preparing for the implementation of containment and clean-up to minimise any environmental impact,” Mrs Afam-Anadu said.

NAN reports that the facility has a peak capacity to load 1.25 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude blend.

(NAN)

