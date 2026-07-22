The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has clarified that the ₦1 billion vote in the 2026 Appropriation Bill for church musical instruments in his constituency—Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State—is intended for a broader youth engagement initiative, not solely for instrument procurement.

The clarification follows recent media reports suggesting the funds were earmarked exclusively for musical equipment, with some constituents alleging they did not receive the items and questioning the potential misappropriation of public funds.

In a statement issued Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Mr Kalu described these reports as a misrepresentation of the provision’s intent and scope.

Re-orientation programme

According to the statement, the actual allocation—after Value-Added Tax and other deductions—is ₦780 million. It is designated as a “Youth Re-orientation and Social Support Programme” to be delivered by faith-based organisations through an evangelistic approach.

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Mr Kalu’s office noted that the Bende Federal Constituency comprises 13 federal political and electoral wards and over 200 churches. The first phase of the intervention targets 130 churches, with each expected to receive support worth approximately ₦5 million to ₦6 million.

The funds are intended to help churches expand platforms focused on character reform and community outreach. This includes the procurement of evangelical tools and public address systems to strengthen campaigns against social vices, such as narcotics, sexual offences, and violent crimes.

“Nation-building must go beyond roads and physical infrastructure. Government must also invest in building the character and value system of the people who use the infrastructure using various value-delivery platforms,” the statement noted.

Technical error, procurement status

The Deputy Speaker’s office emphasised that the 2026 budget has yet to be funded or implemented; the government is currently operating under the 2024 and 2025 budgets. Consequently, no churches have received funds or equipment to date.

The office acknowledged a “technical error” in the budget document’s description of the procurement. It stated that a letter of corrigendum has been initiated to ensure the Budget Office and the Appropriations Committee correct the entry before implementation.

“This intervention is not about instruments alone. It is about leveraging trusted community structures to reorient our youths, promote unity, and sustain moral instruction,” the statement added.

Mr Kalu’s office urged the public to disregard sensational reports while maintaining that it remains open to scrutiny regarding the appropriation and expenditure of constituency projects.