The Senate on Wednesday announced a donation of ₦50 million to the families of those who lost their lives during the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, Oyo State.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced during plenary, while commending President Bola Tinubu, the armed forces, and other security agencies for their roles in rescuing the abducted schoolchildren and teacher.

Two of the three teachers abducted by the kidnappers were killed in captivity. One of them, Michael Oyedokun, was beheaded days after his abduction, while the other, a pastor named John Olaleye, was also killed while being held by the abductors.

Three security personnel were also killed during the rescue operation in separate gun battles with the kidnappers. The officers were Lieutenant F. A. Isaac (N/20349) of the Nigerian Army, Private Silas Musa (23NA/84/4604) of the 81 Battalion, Nigerian Army, and Sergeant Abena John Jerome (F/No. 234511) of the Nigeria Police Force.

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Mr Akpabio stated that each of the five affected families would receive ₦10 million to support the children and dependents left behind by the deceased.

“We’re extending a token of ₦50 million to be divided among the five deceased families—the families of the two teachers and the families of the three operatives who lost their lives—₦10 million each,” he said.

He sympathised with the families of the deceased and directed the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to oversee the presentation of the cheques.

The abducted schoolchildren and their teacher were rescued last Friday, 10 July, in a coordinated operation involving the military and other security agencies after spending 56 days in captivity.

The rescue mission and the deaths of the teachers and security personnel were discussed during Tuesday’s plenary, where senators observed a minute’s silence in their honour and expressed condolences to their families.

The lawmakers also cautioned Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde against calling on foreign human rights organisations to scrutinise the circumstances surrounding the abduction. They argued that seeking intervention from international bodies, particularly the United Nations, could undermine the federal government’s efforts to tackle insecurity.