The Senate on Thursday approved the 2025 and 2026 budgets of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF), authorising a total expenditure of ₦403.1 billion for the two fiscal years.

The upper chamber approved ₦170.10 billion for the 2025 budget and ₦233.96 billion for the 2026 fiscal year. The budgets were passed at the Committee of Supply, where most senators endorsed them through voice votes. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage of the budgets after the voting.

The approval followed the consideration of a report presented by the senator representing Oyo Central, Yunus Akintunde, on behalf of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abdulhamid Madori.

Presenting the report, Mr Akintunde, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and vice chairman of the committee, said the panel was satisfied that the proposed budgets would enable the Trust Fund to effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities, particularly in strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

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He said the funds would be used to procure operational vehicles and equipment, rehabilitate police barracks and stations, train and retrain personnel, and implement other intervention programmes aimed at improving policing nationwide.

A breakdown of the 2026 budget shows that ₦43.78 billion was allocated for capital expenditure, while ₦179.11 billion was earmarked for projects under the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters and the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Headquarters, bringing total capital spending to ₦222.89 billion. The recurrent component comprises ₦1.86 billion for personnel costs and ₦9.21 billion for overheads, amounting to ₦11.07 billion.

Sources of revenue

The committee said funding for the 2026 budget would come from statutory allocations, including 0.5 per cent of revenue accruing to the Federation Account, 0.5 per cent of Value Added Tax (VAT), and 0.05 per cent of the net profits of companies operating in Nigeria, as well as grants, donations, and other legitimate sources.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the approved budget provides ₦159.74 billion for capital projects, comprising ₦27.29 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Headquarters and ₦132.45 billion for the Nigeria Police Force. The recurrent expenditure for 2025 consists of ₦1.82 billion for personnel costs and ₦8.54 billion for overheads, bringing total recurrent spending to ₦10.36 billion.

The committee said funding for the 2025 budget would similarly be sourced from statutory allocations, VAT receipts, contributions from companies’ net profits, grants, donations, and other approved sources.

Mr Akintunde urged the Trust Fund to prioritise projects that enhance operational efficiency, personnel welfare, training, and policing infrastructure. He also called for stronger monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure value for money and the timely delivery of projects.

The committee further urged the prompt implementation of the approved budgets to improve the operational effectiveness of the Nigeria Police Force and strengthen security across the country.

After the approval, Mr Akpabio expressed optimism that the funding would enhance the provision of operational equipment, infrastructure, and training needed to improve policing and address the country’s growing security challenges. He said the intervention would further strengthen the capacity of security agencies to combat terrorism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality across the country.