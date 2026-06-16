The police in Anambra State say they have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the production and distribution of adulterated alcoholic beverages.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the state command police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, identified the suspects as Ikechukwu Okeke, 42, and Chukwuemeka Okeke, 38.

The spokesperson said the two suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad and the Violent Crime Response Unit in the early hours of Monday following a tip-off.

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“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a syndicate specialising in the adulteration and counterfeiting of various alcoholic beverages and spirits.

“During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and subsequently led operatives to their mini-factory,” he said.

“At the facility, police operatives recovered several suspected adulterated spirits bearing registered brand names, as well as dangerous chemicals allegedly used in the production process.”

Investigation

Mr Ikenga said the police were detaining suspects while recovered exhibits have been secured for “forensic examination and evidential purposes.”

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has commended the operatives for the successful raid.

Mr Orutugu warned individuals engaged in the production and distribution of counterfeit products to desist or face prosecution.

“Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and uncover the extent of their operations,” he said.

Prohibited in Nigeria

The production, importation, or distribution of unregistered, adulterated, counterfeit, or unsafe alcoholic drinks is illegal in Nigeria under a regulation issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Offenders face imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding N50,000, or both, according to NAFDAC regulations.

NAFDAC is the Nigerian agency responsible for overseeing the safety and quality of food, drugs, beverages, cosmetics, medical devices, and related products.

Some Nigerians have been convicted and sentenced for producing counterfeit beverages in the country.

In March this year, for instance, the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted and then sentenced two men to a combined term of 40 years for producing and distributing adulterated and unregistered alcoholic beverages.