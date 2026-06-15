Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen has said Nigeria’s worsening security challenges require fresh legislative solutions, declaring that previous approaches have not fully addressed the country’s complex threats.

Mr Tajudeen made the remark on Monday while opening a two-day public hearing on defence-related bills organised by the House Committee on Defence at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

His comments come as the House of Representatives commenced consideration of a package of defence reform bills aimed at strengthening military institutions, improving personnel welfare and repositioning the Armed Forces to confront emerging security threats.

“Let me state clearly. The security challenges we face today demand bold, fresh thinking. The old ways have not fully worked. We must be open to legislative innovations,” the Speaker said.

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The proposed legislation, he explained, forms part of the 10th House’s efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s legal and institutional defence framework amid growing concerns over insecurity across different parts of the country.

According to Mr Tajudeen, the military remains under immense pressure as it confronts insurgency in the North-east, banditry and kidnapping in the North-west, farmer-herder conflicts in the North-central and separatist agitations in the South-east.

He added that emerging threats such as maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, cyber warfare and the growing links between organised crime and terrorism have further complicated the nation’s security landscape.

The speaker said the bills before the committee are intended to modernise military administration, improve operational effectiveness and create a more resilient and inclusive defence institution capable of responding to both traditional and emerging threats.

Among the measures under consideration is a bill seeking to repeal the Armed Forces Act and replace it with a proposed Nigerian Military Force Act aimed at overhauling military governance and administration.

The lawmakers are also considering the Armed Forces Farms and Ranches Scheme Bill, which seeks to support national food security efforts while enhancing military engagement in conflict-affected agricultural communities.

Other proposals include a bill on gender representation in the Armed Forces designed to promote inclusiveness, as well as legislation establishing a Veterans’ Federation of Nigeria to improve the welfare and representation of retired military personnel.

Additional bills focus on military education, doctrine development and healthcare services for serving personnel.

Mr Tajudeen emphasised that the public hearing was intended to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to influence the proposed legislation through constructive engagement and practical recommendations.

He urged serving and retired military personnel, civil society organisations, legal practitioners, veterans, gender advocates and members of the public to participate actively in the process.

The speaker also assured stakeholders that submissions made during the hearing would be carefully reviewed and reflected where appropriate in the final reports.

Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos), described the hearing as a critical stage in the legislative process, noting that defence laws directly affect national security, military readiness and the protection of citizens.

Mr Benson said the proposed legislation seeks to improve military professionalism, strengthen institutional capacity and position the Armed Forces to respond more effectively to contemporary security threats.

He emphasised the importance of public participation, arguing that broader stakeholder engagement would help produce laws that are practical, inclusive and responsive to national needs.

The hearing attracted representatives of the Armed Forces, security and intelligence agencies, ministries and government agencies, civil society groups, development partners, academics, veterans and members of the media.

Debate over veterans’ welfare bill

One of the most debated proposals during the hearing was the bill seeking to establish the Veterans’ Federation of Nigeria.

Some stakeholders backed the proposal, arguing that it mirrors practices in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, where veterans’ associations operate independently while government agencies oversee welfare programmes.

However, other participants criticised aspects of the bill, contending that it gives disproportionate influence to senior military officers and does not adequately accommodate lower-ranking veterans.

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A retired non-commissioned officer and legal practitioner, Sadiqe Nwabuezeh, called for a different approach, proposing the creation of a dedicated Ministry of Veterans Affairs headed by former service personnel.

He argued that veterans should play a more prominent role in managing institutions established to protect their interests and insisted that representation should cut across all ranks within the military community.

The public hearing is expected to produce recommendations that will guide the House Committee on Defence as it prepares the bills for further legislative action.