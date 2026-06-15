Amina Abubakar, widow of the late Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general, has been rescued by troops during ongoing military operations against bandits in Katsina State, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Monday.

Mrs Abubakar was abducted alongside her husband on 30 May along the Marabar Musawa–Kafinsoli Road in Matazu Local Government Area of the state.

Her rescue comes two days after the retired military officer, a former Director of Defence Information, was confirmed dead in captivity.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Director of Defence Information, Samaila Uba, said troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, rescued Mrs Abubakar during intensified search-and-rescue operations targeting the bandits responsible for the abduction.

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According to him, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga village during sustained offensive operations, leading to her recovery.

“During sustained offensive operations and mounting pressure on the criminal elements, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village, leading to the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar,” Mr Uba, a major-general, said.

He disclosed that the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing under pressure from advancing troops.

“In the course of the encounter, the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing under the overwhelming pressure from advancing troops,” he said.

Receiving treatment

The military said Mrs Abubakar was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, where she is receiving treatment.

According to the DHQ, she was responding positively to medical care.

Mr Uba said the armed forces remained committed to the welfare of its personnel and their families and would continue to provide the necessary support during the difficult period.

Military offensive

Mrs Abubakar’s rescue comes amid Operation CLEAN SWEEP III, a military offensive launched following the abduction and death of the retired general.

The operation, being conducted by troops of Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, targets terrorist and bandit enclaves in Matazu Local Government Area and adjoining communities.

Military authorities said troops have conducted intelligence-led raids, clearance operations and fighting patrols across identified criminal hideouts, including locations in Karaduwa, Adua, Nasarawa and the Dikkawa Hills area.

The military said the operation was aimed at dismantling criminal networks and bringing those responsible for the abduction and death of the retired officer to justice.

Family tragedy

The rescue brings some relief to the family after days of uncertainty following the death of Mr Abubakar in captivity.

The retired officer and his wife were abducted while travelling to attend a wedding ceremony in Katsina State.

A video later circulated showing the couple in captivity, with the kidnappers demanding the release of three detained individuals identified as Sani, Aminu and Nasiru as a condition for their freedom.

The death of the retired general sparked widespread concern and renewed debate over insecurity and kidnapping across northern Nigeria.

While Mrs Abubakar has now regained her freedom, military authorities said operations would continue until those responsible for the abduction and killing of her husband are apprehended.

“Troops will sustain ongoing operations to track down and neutralise the perpetrators while intensifying efforts to rid affected communities of terrorists, not only in Katsina State but across the country,” Mr Uba said.