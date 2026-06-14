President Bola Tinubu has praised former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar for his role as an elder statesman since leaving office as Nigeria’s last military ruler.

Mr Tinubu pinpointed Mr Abubakar’s founding of the National Peace Committee and continuing “to serve as a respected elder statesman, promoting peace, national unity, democratic stability, and responsible political engagement.”

He also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to allocate a befitting parcel of land within the nation’s capital to build an office for the Abdulsalami Abubakar African Resource Centre (AAARC).

The president stated this on Saturday in Abuja during the public presentation of three books, Call of Duty, Nigeria’s Grand Patriot, and Mediating for Peace in Africa, in honour of Mr Abubakar.

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Eulogising the former Nigerian leader at the book launch, which coincided with his 84th birthday, President Tinubu, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, described the presence of dignitaries from both home and abroad at the event as a fitting tribute to Abdulsalami’s life.

He justified why the AAARC deserves a befitting office in Abuja, saying “the establishment of the Abdulsalami Abubakar Africa Resource Centre is a worthy initiative that aligns with the values General Abubakar has championed throughout his life.

“In recognition of its importance, I hereby direct the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to allocate a suitable parcel of land within the Federal Capital Territory for the development of the Centre and the advancement of its mission.”

The president said Mr Abubakar’s life had been defined by duty, moderation, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the public, noting that he “occupies a unique place in the history of our nation.

“At a moment of profound uncertainty, when Nigeria stood at a crossroads, providence entrusted him with the responsibility of leadership. He understood both the weight of that responsibility and the demands of the moment. He pledged to return the country to democratic rule, and he fulfilled that pledge faithfully and honourably,” he added.

The Nigerian leader recalled how Mr Abubakar “rendered one of the greatest services any leader can render a nation,” placing country above self and principle above power.

He said the peaceful transition the former Head of State supervised in 1999 “gave birth to the Fourth Republic, the longest uninterrupted democratic period in Nigeria’s history.”

The president acknowledged that millions of Nigerians, including him and others privileged to serve in public office, “are beneficiaries of the stability and democratic foundation that his stewardship helped secure.”

Specifically, President Tinubu stated that his political journey was shaped by the historic Abdulsalami-led transition, even as he said the former head of state’s sincerity necessitated his return to participate in the nation’s democratic process.

His words: “Like many pro-democracy activists of that era, I returned to participate in the democratic process because I was convinced of General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s sincerity and determination to restore constitutional rule.

“He kept his word and, as a result, helped steady the ship of state, preserved national cohesion, and guided our country safely towards democracy. For that service, generations of Nigerians will remain in his debt. Yet his contribution did not end with his departure from office.”

He commended the authors of the books for preserving an important chapter of Nigeria’s national history for future generations to learn from the example of Mr Abubakar, whose life “embodies service before self.”

Earlier, in a keynote address, former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, said the tireless and sacrificial contributions of Mr Abubakar led to the consolidation of democratic governance and peacebuilding across Africa, which, he noted, are fundamental to the fulfilment of the aspirations of Africans.

Paying glowing tributes to Mr Abubakar’s legacy, Mr Mbeki said the former Head of State shunned all overtures and placed the well-being of Nigerians above personal interests, choosing instead to entrench democratic governance and peacebuilding in Nigeria.

For his part, former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, who chaired the occasion, said there is much to learn from Mr Abubakar’s exemplary leadership and legacy of peacebuilding, particularly his role in leading one of Africa’s most significant transitions from military to civilian rule.

He said Mr Abubakar’s mediation role remains legendary across the African continent and beyond, while his ideals of patriotism and his consistent choice of country and humanity over self are worthy of emulation by young Africans as future leaders.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo maintained that most Nigerian military leaders, including the celebrant, have made contributions that have helped keep Nigeria united, even though, according to him, none of them was a perfect individual.

He narrated how the elder statesman has played the role of a peacemaker in Nigeria.

For former President Goodluck Jonathan, the celebrant is a remarkable statesman who embodies wisdom and devotion to the nation.

He stressed that Mr Abubakar has continued to play an active role in the entrenchment of peace within and outside Nigeria.

President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Julius Bio, explained that the three books launched in honour of the celebrant depict a life dedicated to service, patriotism, and leadership.

According to him, history rarely remembers leaders for the power they possess; rather, it remembers those who are willing to relinquish power for the attainment of a greater national purpose.

On her part, former First Lady and wife of the celebrant, Fatima Abubakar, expressed gratitude for witnessing the launch of the three important books chronicling his life of service and enduring impact.

She said her husband remains a peace-loving man and ensured that the family never lacked anything despite being away on national assignments.

In his remarks, Mr Abubakar expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for supporting the commemorative event.

He recalled that he emerged as head of state in 1998 when Nigeria stood at a crossroads, adding that he and others facilitated the nation’s democratic transition in the shortest possible time—within 11 months.

He noted that this crucial step helped entrench unity in the country, just as he urged all stakeholders to continue championing peace, justice, and national unity.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and a representative of the former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The book presentation raked in millions of naira from Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote (₦500 million); Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu (₦250 million); the House of Representatives (₦50 million); the Senate (₦100 million); Nigerian governors, commercial banks, and others.

Also present at the occasion were the Prime Minister of the Niger, Ali Zeine; former Vice Presidents Namadi Sambo and Yemi Osinbajo; Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume; Governors Babagana Zulum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, and Umar Bago; ministers; traditional rulers; and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

13th June, 2026