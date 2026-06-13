The National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, says he and the NDC’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have resolved all issues in the party.

Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Friday after a three-hour closed-door meeting with Mr Obi and other NDC leaders.

“I just received my brother, colleague, and partner in the New Nigerian Project, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, our presidential candidate, who, together with some distinguished leaders of our party, held a closed-door meeting which lasted about three hours.

“In the course of that meeting, we reviewed the activities of our party and discussed a few recent issues that have been a source of concern to all sides, and we amicably resolved all the issues,” he wrote.

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The national leader did not give details of the “issues” which he and other leaders of the NDC resolved.

However, it is believed that the “issues” may be connected to Mr Dickson’s recent exchange of words with Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Ms Yesufu was an aspirant for the FCT Senatorial District primaries of the NDC which she alleged were manipulated against her.

But Mr Dickson later suggested that Ms Yesufu did not win the senatorial primaries because she “might not have played by the rules” during the exercise.

The activist later tackled the former Bayelsa governor, saying he should be pacifying aggrieved aspirants of the party, not antagonising them.

The NDC national leader subsequently revealed that he and Mr Obi initially offered Ms Yesufu a House of Representatives ticket, but she rejected it.

‘Fresh issues’

Mr Dickson, in the Facebook post on Friday, however, said that “a few issues” arose during the closed-door meeting.

“We have agreed on how to handle them moving forward,” he said, without giving details of the “fresh issues.”

The national leader boasted that he and other leaders of the NDC remain focused on the “bigger picture” which he said is winning the 2027 elections for all candidates of the party, and rescuing Nigeria from the alleged misgovernance of the APC-led government.

He called on members of the NDC to stop what he termed “bickering and name-calling” and focus on winning the 2027 elections.

“Both Peter Obi and I, as well as other leaders and stakeholders of our party, will continue to consult and engage with one another to address and resolve concerns, strengthen the unity and cohesion of our party, and ensure that we remain focused on our shared mission of rescuing Nigeria and building a better future for all,” he said.