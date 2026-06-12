The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to draw inspiration from the 12 June 1993 election and work to ensure credible, transparent, and people-driven elections in 2027.

In a Democracy Day message posted on his X handle on Friday, Mr Obi said 12 June should serve as a moment of reflection on the state of Nigeria’s democracy and governance.

He urged citizens to assess whether the country’s democratic institutions were living up to the ideals symbolised by the historic 1993 presidential election.

According to him, the annual observance of 12 June provides an opportunity to ask critical questions about the nation’s electoral process, governance structures and the social contract between leaders and citizens.

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“Today, we are observing a day that should mean a lot to us as a people who cherish democratic principles.

“Every year on 12 June, the conversation inevitably turns to a critical assessment of the state of the nation,” Mr Obi stated.

He questioned whether contemporary elections in Nigeria were as transparent as those conducted in 1993 and whether government institutions are effectively serving the interests of the people.

Mr Obi described 12 June as a powerful symbol of both reflection and aspiration.

According to him, it honours a difficult chapter in Nigeria’s history while underscoring the enduring strength of the people’s democratic will.

Mr Obi said 12 June remains the emotional and structural foundation of Nigeria’s democratic identity, representing both the tragedy of the annulled 1993 presidential election and the eventual triumph of citizens’ quest for democratic governance.

He said that understanding the significance of 12 June required an appreciation of its history, evolution and continued relevance in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“A New Nigeria of true democracy is possible,” he added.

(NAN)