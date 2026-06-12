Nigeria’s postal revenue surged by 166.8 per cent to N8.1 billion in 2025 from N3.1 billion a year ago, official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday showed as the country’s postal network handled more than 18.2 million mail articles during the year.

The statistics office published the details in its Postal Services Data for 2025, which also indicated that the total number of post offices and postal agencies remained unchanged at 2,048.

The report revealed that the country operates 730 post offices or departments, 110 head post offices, 667 post shops, 201 postal agencies, 136 counter extensions, 115 branch offices and 89 sub-post offices.

Altogether, 18.2 million postal articles were handled across domestic and international routes in the year under review.

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Domestic mail accounted for the largest share of 68.7 per cent or 12.5 million articles.

A total of 248,966 mail items were dispatched abroad during the year, while 5.5 million articles were received from overseas and delivered in Nigeria.

Domestic postal operations continued to account for the bulk of postal traffic, although international mail remained a significant segment of the sector.

The data showed that postal services generated substantially more revenue without a corresponding expansion in physical infrastructures, suggesting a stronger utilisation of existing facilities and services.

The figures also underscore the continued relevance of postal services in facilitating communication, commerce and logistics across the country, with millions of mail articles moving through the network during the year.

The latest statistics points to improved performance in Nigeria’s postal sector, driven by rising revenue and sustained mail handling activities.

While digital communication platforms continue to reshape the way people exchange information, the volume of mail processed in 2025 implies that postal services remain an important part of the country’s communications and delivery ecosystem.