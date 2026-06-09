Pressure is mounting on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to explain the delay in implementing its final delineation report for Warri Federal Constituency.

A group of Ijaw and Urhobo people have accused the electoral body of failing to act on a Supreme Court-backed process which is now central to protests that have disrupted oil operations in Delta State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that protesters shut down 13 oil facilities in Delta State on Monday over the delayed Warri ward delineation exercise, threatening a significant portion of Nigeria’s crude oil production.

In an open letter dated 8 June and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Joash Amupitan, a senior advocate of Nigeria, the group known as the Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo People of Warri Federal Constituency asked the commission to immediately implement the final report of the fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency.

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The letter, signed by Okumagba Olorogun, Paul Bebenimibo, Joel Bislaa, Ako Samuel, Akpodibakaye Arthur, John Eramuor and Alaowe Denbola on behalf of the group, alleged that INEC had failed to commence implementation of the report despite assurances that it would take immediate effect.

Supreme Court judgement

The group recalled that the Supreme Court, in its 2 December 2022 judgement in George U. Timinimi & 9 Others v. INEC, ordered the electoral commission to conduct a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in the Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South-West local government areas for future elections.

According to the letter, INEC subsequently engaged stakeholders and carried out fieldwork across communities in the constituency before presenting a proposed delineation report in April 2025.

The group said the commission eventually unveiled its final report on 20 May in Asaba, Delta State.

It noted that at the presentation, an INEC National Commissioner, Abdulrazaq Yusuf, described the report as the commission’s final decision on the exercise and indicated that implementation would commence immediately.

According to the group, the report created 20 registration areas and electoral wards across the three local government areas. It provided for additional state constituencies in Warri North and Warri South-west to enhance representation.

The group also said the commission recommended the creation of an additional federal constituency, subject to constitutional approval.

Allegations against INEC

The group expressed surprise that implementation had not yet begun more than 20 days after the report was presented.

“We are shocked that more than 20 days after INEC presented its final report, the implementation of the report has not started as promised by INEC,” the letter stated.

The group further alleged that the delay was caused by interference from the Presidency, but did not provide evidence.

“We have on good authority that INEC’s failure to implement the report of the fresh delineation as promised immediately is as a result of external interference by the Presidency which ordered that the implementation of the final report be put on hold,” it said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the group accused President Bola Tinubu of interference due to marital ties with the Itsekiris.

The group argued that any decision by INEC to suspend implementing the report would undermine the commission’s constitutional independence and constitute a failure to enforce a valid Supreme Court judgement.

Citing Sections 160 and 287 of the Constitution, they maintained that the electoral body has a legal obligation to implement the court-ordered delineation exercise without interference from any person or authority.

“It is an aberration for INEC’s performance of its constitutional and statutory duties to be subjected to the control and direction of the Presidency,” the group said.

They warned that continued delays could heighten frustration and tension in the oil-producing constituency.

Demands made

The group called on INEC to immediately implement the final delineation report and ensure that all electoral activities in the constituency are conducted using the newly approved wards and polling units.

It also asked the commission to direct political parties to conduct primaries for candidates seeking to contest elections in the newly created state constituencies in Warri North and Warri South-West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The letter described the Warri delineation exercise as a test of INEC’s commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law under Mr Amupitan’s leadership.

INEC silent

Meanwhile, INEC has yet to publicly respond to allegations regarding the implementation of its report.

In a media enquiry addressed to Mohammed Haruna, chairman of the commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee, PREMIUM TIMES asked whether INEC received any directive, communication, request or advice from the Presidency or any other arm of government concerning implementation of the final delineation report released on 20 May.

The newspaper also sought clarification on whether the commission was proceeding with implementation of its report or whether any aspect of the process had been suspended, delayed, reviewed or reconsidered.

PREMIUM TIMES further requested details of the safeguards the commission has in place to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court judgment and to protect its constitutional independence.

The enquiry also sought INEC’s response to allegations that political or ethnic interests were influencing the implementation of the delineation exercise, as well as the commission’s timeline and next steps ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Mr Haruna had yet to respond to our enquiry as of the time of filing this report.