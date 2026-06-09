The Vice-Chancellor of the Baze University, Abuja, Abiodun Adeniyi, will today deliver the Baze University’s seventh inaugural lecture.

Mr Adeniyi, a professor of mass communication, will deliver a lecture titled “How Your Village Is Following You: Mobility, Memory and the Mediated Persistence of Belonging,” and is scheduled to hold at the university premises in Abuja.

According to a notice issued by the Chairperson of the Professorial Inaugural Lecture (PIL) Committee, Bala Muhammad, the event will commence at 2:00 p.m. and is open to members of the university community, including staff and students.

The inaugural lecture series is one of the university’s academic traditions aimed at providing a platform for professors to present their research contributions, intellectual reflections and scholarly insights to the academic community and the public.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

About inaugural lecturer

Mr Adeniyi is a professor of communication and vice-chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. His career spans journalism, academia, consultancy, and public engagement.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Ahmadu Bello University and obtained his Master’s degree in International Communications at the University of Leeds in England through the prestigious Chevening Scholarship. He also earned a doctorate degree at Leeds, where he also served as a Teaching Assistant at the university’s Institute of Communication Studies.

ALSO READ: Baze University appoints media scholar Abiodun Adeniyi as vice chancellor

Mr Adeniyi has also worked as the Communications Consultant for the World Bank’s Economic Reform and Governance Project (ERGP) at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) in Abuja.

He joined Baze University as a Senior Lecturer in Mass Communication, later serving as Head of the Department from 2016 to 2023. He became an Associate Professor in 2018 and a full professor in 2021. He is also a visiting professor at Kogi State University, Ayingba and the University of Abuja.