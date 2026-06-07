The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Sunday alleged that some of its members were abducted during midnight raids in the Ikere-Ekiti area.

The party accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji of using security operatives to intimidate the opposition ahead of the 20 June governorship election in the state.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Ayodeji Oginsakin, made the allegations at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday.

Mr Ogunsakin alleged that unidentified men, purportedly operating under the guise of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), invaded several homes around midnight on Saturday and forcefully took away residents and left their families in distress.

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He claimed that neither the state commissioner of police nor the RRS command could account for the whereabouts of those allegedly taken away during the operation.

“As I speak to you, our lawyer has been to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), but could not locate any of the people arrested. We do not know where they are. Their homes were invaded, doors broken, and they were taken away like criminals,” he said.

The deputy governorship candidate further alleged that the incident was part of a broader pattern of intimidation against opposition members in the state, particularly supporters of the party’s former governorship candidate, Olusola Eleka, who is from Ikere-Ekiti.

According to him, several PDP members have been arrested and detained in recent months on what he described as “trumped-up charges”, while others remain in custody for offences linked to political activities.

He specifically mentioned the continued detention of some party supporters from Ikere and Ikole Ekiti, alleging that they were targeted for openly supporting the opposition.

Mr Ogunsakin also accused some politicians and security operatives of harassing members of Eleka’s family in Ikere-Ekiti, claiming that individuals apprehended during one of the incidents were later released while the complainant was arrested.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and ensure the protection of lives, property and democratic rights in Ekiti State.

He asserted that political opposition must not be criminalised in a democratic society, and citizens are entitled to support their preferred candidates without fear of intimidation or arrest.

“The president is a democrat and a father to all Nigerians. It cannot be in his interest to see people being harassed, intimidated or abducted because of their political beliefs,” he said.

Mr Ogunsakin warned that continued harassment of opposition members could heighten political tensions in the state ahead of the governorship election, urging security agencies to investigate the alleged incidents and disclose the whereabouts of those reportedly taken away during the raids.

He maintained that the PDP would continue to resist what he described as attempts to undermine democratic processes in the state. He demanded the immediate release of all party members allegedly being held unlawfully.

It’s a beer parlour allegation – Governor

Yinka Oyebode, the governor’s chief press secretary, dismissed the claims as cheap political blackmail.

Mr Oyebode, who spoke through the telephone, insisted security agencies are working around the clock to rescue the kidnap victims while maintaining that the administration does not interfere with judicial processes.

“Governor Biodun Oyebanji is a leader who runs an inclusive administration. He allows opposition to fester; he does no harm to opposition.

“That has continued even through these electioneering sessions. So, whatever the candidate of PDP says can be likened to a beer parlour allegation,” he said.