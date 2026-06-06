The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party handles disputes arising from its just concluded primaries through “an established stakeholder leadership structure.”

The National Secretary of the NDC, Ikenna Enekweizu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday night.

The NDC held its primaries on 29 May ahead of the 2027 general elections although the party has yet to announce results of the exercise amid allegations of manipulations by aspirants.

Mr Enekweizu explained that the party’s “established stakeholder leadership structure” has what he termed “caucus heads” in all states of Nigeria.

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“These leaders were entrusted with conducting stakeholder consultations, building consensus, and making recommendations to the party based on their understanding of the peculiar political dynamics in their respective states.

“In addition, each state has recognised stakeholders and grassroots leaders who participate in consultations and make recommendations regarding party affairs,” he said.

Mr Enekweizu explained that the process of resolving disputes from NDC primaries was without prejudice to the rights of any aspirant.

“Where aspirants disagreed with recommendations made by stakeholders or caucus leaders, they were free to test their popularity through the democratic process at the grassroots level, and this was duly accommodated,” he stated.

He stressed that the NDC National Secretariat was never involved in the process of “picking, choosing, or imposing” candidates on any constituency or state.

“Every aspirant who approached the party was received, attended to, and directed to engage with the appropriate caucus leaders, stakeholders, and grassroots members of the party in their respective states,” he said.

‘Premature results declaration now resolved’

Mr Enekweizu said the NDC has, in line with its affirmative action policy, shown commitment to encouraging female participation in elective offices and also protecting serving members of parliament.

“Beyond these considerations, all aspirants were referred to their state caucus leaders and all those who bought Expression of Interest Forms were asked to go into the field and participate in the primaries,” he said.

The national secretary said the NDC was aware that some aspirants prematurely declared themselves as candidates amongst other complaints during the primaries.

“These issues have been brought to the attention of the appeal panel and the leadership of the party and have been addressed accordingly,” he said.

Mr Enekweizu said the NDC resolved on Wednesday at the party’s National Executive Council meeting that it is now looking forward to the commencement of a comprehensive reconciliation process.

“We count on our esteemed caucus leaders, state chairmen, stakeholders, and party leaders to engage all aspirants and members in the interest of unity, cohesion, and the continued growth of our party,” he stated.

Peter Obi’s leadership in South-east

Mr Enekweizu also spoke on the NDC’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his leadership of the party in the South-east where he hails from.

The national secretary said in the statement that Mr Obi moved into the NDC with “an established leadership structure.”

He said the leadership structure brought by the presidential candidate comprises “respected elder statesmen and political leaders” who serve as caucus heads in their respective states.

Listing the caucus leaders across the region, Mr Enekweizu said a former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ugochukwu Onyema, heads Abia State caucus of the NDC while a former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, heads the party’s caucus in the state.

The party leader said a former governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, leads the NDC’s caucus in the state while a former governor of Old Enugu, Okwesilieze Nwodo, heads the caucus in the state.

Mr Nwodo is a former National Chairman of then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party and previously served as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Mr Enekweizu added that Mr Obi’s team coordinates the caucus leadership in Anambra State where he served as governor from 2006 to 2014.