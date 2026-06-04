The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for an urgent rescue of recently abducted schoolchildren and teachers in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, made the call on Thursday in his remarks commemorating the 2026 International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

He urged the federal government to rescue all kidnapped school children in Oyo State and others, including other innocent children in captivity and ensure justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on 15 May, gunmen stormed the Baptist Nursery and Primary School among others in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State and abducted school children and their teachers.

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He condemned the recent abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, and other similar incidents.

He described the abductions as grave violations of children’s rights and a direct attack on their right to education, safety, and dignity.

Mr Ojukwu noted that abductions, sexual violence, trafficking, child labour, recruitment by armed groups, and corporal punishment violate Nigeria’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He added and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the Child Rights Act, 2003.

“Every child has the right to life, dignity, protection, and education.

“Attacks on schools and children constitute a breach of this right, and the NHRC demands zero tolerance for attacks and violence against school children.

“NHRC calls for full implementation of the Federal Government’s Safe Schools Initiative through funded security infrastructure, trained personnel, safe transit routes, and community protection systems,” he said.

He further called on the Senate to pass the bill on safe schools proposed by the NHRC, Ward C, Education is a Vaccine, Federal Ministry of Education and others

Mr Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), further urged the enforcement of the Child Rights Act 2003 in all states and the effective use of the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004, to reduce children’s vulnerability to exploitation.

He said the NHRC will monitor, investigate, and pursue redress for all violations against children.

Mr Ojukwu further called for scaled psychosocial support and safe learning environments free from fear, violence, and neglect.

“As we mark this day, we reaffirm: no child should be left behind.

“Rescue the abducted, prosecute the perpetrators, and protect every Nigerian child,” he said.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression is observed annually on every 4 June.

This Day brings to mind the pain suffered by children throughout the world who are the victims of abuses, physical, mental and emotional.

(NAN)