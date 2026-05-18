The Nigerian Army has announced plans to expand its formations across the country as part of efforts to strengthen operational effectiveness, while reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of troops and families of personnel killed or wounded in action.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Waidi Shaibu, disclosed this during the opening ceremony of the COAS First Bi-Annual Conference 2026 held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja.

At the event, Mr Shaibu, a lieutenant general, presented Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance cheques to some families of fallen heroes and troops wounded in action.

According to a statement signed by Army spokesperson, Appolonia Anele, the gesture reflected the Army’s unwavering commitment to “honour sacrifice, support those left behind and stand firmly by its wounded heroes whose courage continues to inspire the nation.”

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Declaring the conference open, Mr Shaibu said the trust, confidence and continued support of Nigerians remained critical to achieving lasting security and operational success across the country.

He described the conference as “as a strategic platform to review ongoing operations, assess gains recorded in the first half of the year, and develop decisive strategies for the remainder of 2026.”

According to him, deliberations during the conference would focus on operational readiness, emerging threats and measures to enhance effectiveness across all theatres of operation.

The Army chief commended officers and soldiers for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism in confronting complex security challenges across the country.

He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers who made what he described as “the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation,” noting that their legacy “remains the bedrock of Nigeria’s unity and peace.”

Reinforcing what he described as “Soldier First Concept,” the Army chief emphasised that prioritising troop welfare, morale, training and empowerment remained central to sustaining combat effectiveness.

He urged commanders at all levels to maintain close engagement with personnel in order to preserve high morale and operational readiness.

Highlighting ongoing transformation efforts within the Army, Mr Shaibu disclosed that the Nigerian Army was “expanding its operational footprint through the establishment of new formations nationwide,” alongside increased recruitment, improved infrastructure, enhanced welfare packages and upgraded healthcare services.

He added that prompt medical evacuation arrangements, both within and outside the country, remained a key component of troop support.

The Army chief further stressed the importance of strengthening civil-military relations, noting that public support remained “a vital force multiplier” in ongoing operations.

According to him, the Army would continue to pursue people-oriented initiatives alongside kinetic operations to foster trust and stability in host communities.

Mr Shaibu also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his sustained support to the military, saying the support had enabled the acquisition of modern equipment, refurbishment of existing platforms and improved operational capability.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Army Chief of Policy and Plans, Bamidele Alabi, a major general, said the conference would consolidate operational gains and set a clear direction for the rest of the year.

He commended the leadership of the COAS and the dedication of troops involved in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations nationwide, while urging participants to contribute meaningfully to deliberations.

The conference is expected to continue with high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army’s capacity to address evolving security challenges while remaining committed to the welfare and honour of its personnel.