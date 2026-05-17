The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has declared loyalists of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, winners of its House of Representatives primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Among the winners is the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, who emerged unopposed for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I.

The primaries were conducted on Saturday across the 12 federal constituencies in Rivers amid an intensifying political rivalry between supporters of Mr Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers.

Reports emerged that the APC screening committee disqualified four aspirants believed to be loyal to Mr Fubara, including three serving members of the House of Representatives, ahead of the exercise.

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PREMIUM TIMES also reported that APC has remained evasive about Mr Fubara’s governorship screening, after he left the venue in Abuja visibly upset and refused to comment.

The Chairman of the APC House of Representatives Primary Election Committee in Rivers State, Wahab Owokoniran, announced the results at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt late Saturday.

Mr Owokoniran, who is also the pro-chancellor and chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, said the exercise was peaceful across the state.

“We want to let the whole world know that the election was conducted in a very peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

“There was neither rancour nor infighting or any problem whatsoever contrary to the impression out there that Rivers State is very violent and there will always be problems.”

Amaewhule wins unopposed

Declaring the result for Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency I, Mr Owokoniran said Mr Amaewhule polled 17,968 votes as the sole aspirant.

“Rt Hon Martin Chike Amaewhule, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner,” he said.

Also elected unopposed was Igwe Precious for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II with 5,885 votes.

In Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, serving lawmaker Dumnamene Dekor defeated Israel Ngbuelo after polling 17,073 votes against 1,220.

Cyril Hart emerged winner for Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency after securing 7,203 votes to defeat Philemon Tombodiea, who scored 1,020 votes.

Felix Nweke, the sole aspirant for Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, polled 18,605 votes to clinch the ticket.

In Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency, Isobo Solomon defeated Luke Enerine with 11,303 votes against 954.

Other winners

Other candidates returned by the APC in Rivers include Chukwuemele Obuzor for Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency, Fredrick Apiafi for Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency and Chibuzor Nwamaka for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency.

Joy Nyebuchi won the Ikwerre/Emuoha Federal Constituency primary after defeating Lawrence Ogbor, while Blessing Amadi emerged unopposed for Port Harcourt Federal Constituency I.

Linda Steward won the Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency ticket after defeating Tekena Ikaki, while Solomon Bob emerged unopposed for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency.