The Nigerian government has introduced mandatory and periodic drug integrity tests for students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions nationwide as part of a new strategy aimed at curbing substance abuse in the education sector.

The policy is contained in the 2026 National Implementation Guidelines Against Drug and Substance Use in Schools released by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The guidelines, which apply to both public and private institutions, also mandate the establishment of anti-drug committees in schools, stricter monitoring of campuses, counselling and rehabilitation measures for affected students, and closer collaboration with anti-drug and health agencies.

The ministry described the growing rate of substance abuse among young people as a major social and public health concern threatening education, public safety, and national development.

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According to the policy document, recent findings indicate that an increasing number of students are involved in the use of illicit drugs and harmful substances across all levels of education.

The ministry cited data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which showed that about 14.4 per cent of Nigerians aged between 15 and 64 abuse drugs, with many of them being school-age children.

“Recent data and field reports paint a deeply troubling picture: an alarming and increasing number of students in both secondary schools and tertiary institutions across Nigeria are engaging in the use and abuse of illicit drugs and harmful substances,” parts of the document read.

The ministry also linked the drug crisis to insecurity across the country.

“One of the main catalysts of the numerous security challenges facing Nigeria is the problem of the use of hard drugs,” it stated.

Tests tied to admission, examinations

The guidelines introduced compulsory drug integrity tests for students in public and private schools.

Under the policy, students seeking admission into secondary and tertiary institutions will be required to undergo drug tests, while existing students will also be tested at least once every academic session.

The ministry stated that the tests would become “a criterion for both admission and participation in examinations.”

According to the guidelines, the tests will be conducted in collaboration with approved federal or state government health facilities.

The policy also requires parents and guardians to declare controlled medications used by students during admission and resumption processes.

“Where there is need to possess controlled drugs for medical purposes, the parent or legal guardian of the affected student shall make known to the school authority the existence of such drugs,” it added.

Three stage process

The guidelines also outlined a three-stage response system for students who test positive.

The first stage involves counselling and initial intervention, while the second stage requires referral for specialised treatment.

Students who continue to test positive after the first two stages may face temporary suspension for rehabilitation under the third stage of the intervention framework.

It also listed “health over punishment” as one of its core principles, adding that emphasis should be placed on “care, support and rehabilitation.”

It further directed schools to provide pre-test and post-test counselling for students undergoing screening.

Zero-tolerance zones

The ministry also declared schools as “Zero-Tolerance Zones” for the sale and consumption of illicit drugs.

The restriction applies to students, staff members, non-academic staff and visitors within school premises.

Vendors found selling drugs or harmful substances in or around schools risk losing their operating licences and being reported to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The policy also prohibits pharmacies and medicine stores operating on campuses from selling controlled substances without a doctor’s prescription.

“Any school authority found negligent in handling drug-related cases could face sanctions under the Public Service Rules or relevant institutional regulations,” it added.

“School administrations that fail to act on reported cases face disciplinary action for ‘General Inefficiency’ or ‘Negligence’.”

Anti-drug committees, campaigns

The ministry directed all institutions to establish substance abuse prevention and management committees involving parents, teachers, community leaders, religious leaders and student representatives.

Schools are also expected to appoint “Drug Desk Officers” responsible for early detection, monitoring, referrals and intervention support.

The guidelines added that institutions should create supportive environments that prioritise counselling, mental health services and early intervention for at-risk students.

As part of prevention measures, it directed schools to establish Drug-Free Clubs and peer mentorship programmes to discourage substance abuse.

It also encouraged the use of music, drama, writing and visual arts to spread anti-drug messages among students.

Faith-based and moral instruction activities were also recommended as part of efforts to promote discipline and discourage drug use.

Other agencies enforcement

The implementation of the policy will involve collaboration between the Ministry of Education, NDLEA, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

According to the document, the NDLEA will conduct “intelligence-led operations to dismantle drug supply chains around school environments.”

It will also support the establishment of War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) clubs in schools to promote peer-led awareness and prevention campaigns.