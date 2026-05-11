Nigerian stocks advanced further last week, adding 1 per cent on the back of increased demand for Industrial Goods shares.

The benchmark equity interest has returned 57.3 per cent, barely four months into the year, highlighting a robust investor confidence in the market.

“Investor positioning is likely to remain tilted towards fundamentally strong and liquid names, particularly as Q1:2026 earnings releases continue to shape sentiment across sectors,” analysts at Meristem Securities said in their outlook for the week.

“Dividend considerations are also expected to remain a key driver of flows,” they added.

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PREMIUM TIMES has assembled some stocks with sound fundamentals, adopting rigorous approaches to save you the risk of picking equities at random for investment.

The pick, a product of an analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions, with the expectation that selected stocks will record reasonable price appreciation with the passage of time.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation but a stock investment guide. You may need to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

AIICO Insurance

AIICO Insurance tops this week’s pick on the basis of its strong fundamentals. The insurer’s net profit ratio (NPR) is 17.1 per cent, while the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 7.4x. Its RSI is 60.2.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank makes the selection for trading below its intrinsic value. The NPR of the lender is 19.1 per cent, while the PE ratio is 4x. Its relative strength index (RSI) is 51.3.

May & Baker

May & Baker appears on the pick on the basis of its robust fundamentals. The NPR of the pharmaceutical company is 11.7 per cent, while the PE ratio is 16.7. The RSI is 56.3.

Cornerstone Insurance

Cornerstone makes the selection on the basis of its strong fundamentals. The underwriter’s NPR is 14 per cent, while the PE ratio is 13.1x. Its RSI is 58.2.

Ikeja Hotel

Ikeja Hotel makes the cut for trading below its intrinsic value. The PE ratio of the company is 5.5x, while the RSI is 60.3.