A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Tuesday, remanded a 42 -year- old man, Howell Imoni, in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly raping his neighbour’s 11-year-old daughter.

The chief magistrate, Omolara Kushanu, who did not take Mr Imoni’s plea, directed that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Mrs Kushanu adjourned the case until 27 May for the DPP’s advice.

The defendant, who resides at No. 2, Bangelu St. off Command, Ipaja, Lagos, is facing one count of rape.

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Earlier, the prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 22 at his residence.

Mr Ademigbuji alleged that the defendant lured the girl to a secluded place and had sexual intercourse with her.

He said a neighbour caught the defendant in the act and raised the alarm.

“Passersby intervened and took the defendant to a police station,” the prosecutor said.

He said the offence contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)