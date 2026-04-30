The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sanni Salisu, following an illegal stop-and-search operation by two officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the Moniya axis of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on 24 April.

The incident, which occurred around 11:00 a.m., later degenerated into violence after residents reportedly attacked the Kara Police Outpost, setting parts of the facility on fire and destroying police property.

According to a statement issued by the command and signed by the Oyo State Command, Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, a deputy suprintendent of police, two officers attached to the Kara Police Outpost were conducting an unauthorised stop-and-search operation when they intercepted the motorcyclist.

The police said Mr Salisu, a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called okada, suddenly developed what appeared to be an epileptic seizure during the encounter, slumped on his motorcycle and became unresponsive.

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He was taken to Modupe Hospital in Akinyele, where he was confirmed dead.

The development triggered tension in the area, with some residents later mobilising against the police facility. The command said the attack was based on misinformation and unverified narratives.

During the unrest, parts of the Kara Police Outpost were set ablaze. Three motorcycles and a patrol vehicle were destroyed, while one officer sustained severe burns.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the Command promptly deployed reinforcements to the scene, leading to the restoration of law and order. Following this, necessary procedural steps were taken, including the evacuation of the deceased to the Adeoyo State Hospital Mortuary, Ring Road, Ibadan, where the corpse has been deposited for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abimbola Olugbenga, ordered the arrest of the officers involved, who are now in custody and a full investigation into the incident and ensure disciplinary action where necessary.

“In view of the circumstances surrounding the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, ordered the immediate arrest of the officers involved, who have since been defaulted and are currently in custody.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (DCCID) to carry out a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter, ensure that the autopsy is conducted, and that all those found wanting are appropriately sanctioned in accordance with the law,” the statement read.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The command urged residents to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information on social media, adding that investigations are ongoing.