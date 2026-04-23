Suspects linked to the March 29 killings in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, were on Thursday arraigned before a state High Court under tight security, marking a key step in the prosecution of one of the deadliest recent attacks in the state.

A video published by TVC News showed four suspects arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) arriving at the court premises amid tight security and heightened public attention.

The arraignment follows earlier moves by the Plateau State Government to file charges against five suspects arrested between April 3 and 10 April. The office of the attorney-general of the state, Philemon Daffi, had charged the defendants with offences including criminal conspiracy, terrorism and culpable homicide.

According to court filings, the suspects include Isa Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar, also known as Auwalu Dogo, and Musa Ibrahim, also known as Yaroro. Another defendant, Adamu Alhassan, faces additional counts related to illegal possession of firearms and involvement in multiple killings across communities in Plateau.

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The charges allege that the defendants “conspired… to commit offences relating to terrorism” and facilitated the Angwan Rukuba attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 30 people.

The March 29 assault occurred in Gari Ya Waye, a settlement within Angwan Rukuba, when gunmen, between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., opened fire on residents. Witnesses said the attackers were more than 20.

Authorities confirmed at least 28 deaths in the incident, with many others injured and taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The attack triggered widespread outrage and swift security responses. The police deployed senior officers and additional tactical units to Plateau to stabilise the situation, while other agencies, including the military and SSS, intensified operations across affected areas.

President Bola Tinubu also visited the state in early April, meeting with victims and community leaders. He assured residents that those responsible would be brought to justice and directed security agencies to strengthen surveillance and intelligence operations.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, who had earlier described the killings as a “senseless attack,” backed the prosecution process and said the state would pursue justice for the victims while working to restore peace.

The arraignment is expected to open formal judicial proceedings that could clarify the planning and execution of the attack, as well as possible links to wider networks operating across Plateau and neighbouring states.

The case comes amid continued security concerns in Plateau, where attacks in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and other areas have raised questions about the movement of armed groups and the effectiveness of preventive measures.