Four members of the House of Representatives from Kano State have defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing persistent internal crises and unresolved differences within their former party.

The lawmakers, Sani Wakali, Muktar Zakari, Yusuf Datti and Abdulhakeem Ado announced their defection in separate letters read on the floor of the House during Wednesday’s plenary by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

In their letters, the lawmakers said their decision followed “careful deliberations” and consultations with political associates and constituents.

They noted that the lingering disputes within the NNPP had created uncertainty and hindered effective political engagement, prompting their move to the ADC.

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In a similar development, two other lawmakers, Emeka Chinesu from Imo State and Kabiru Mai-Palace from Zamfara State, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), also attributing their decisions to internal disagreements and factional disputes within the PDP.

Shortly after reading the defection letters, Mr Tajudeen welcomed the lawmakers who joined the APC, expressing optimism that their move would strengthen the ruling party’s position in the House.

“This will encourage others to move from left to the right,” the speaker said, in apparent reference to a possible wave of defections to the APC.

The latest defections come barely 24 hours after eight lawmakers switched party affiliations during Tuesday’s plenary, underscoring a growing pattern of political realignments within the lower chamber.

Among Tuesday’s defectors was Thaddeus Atta, a Lagos lawmaker who moved from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC. In his letter, Mr Atta cited persistent internal divisions within the LP, noting that the crisis had made it increasingly difficult for him to effectively discharge his legislative responsibilities to his constituents.

Similarly, Basiru Usman, a lawmaker from Sokoto State, defected from the APC to the ADC, highlighting dissatisfaction within the ruling party at the state level.

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The spate of defections reflects intensifying political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections, as lawmakers reposition themselves within parties perceived to offer stronger platforms for re-election and influence.

In recent months, both the APC and ADC have witnessed an influx of new members, while opposition parties such as the PDP, LP and NNPP continue to grapple with internal leadership tussles, court cases and factional divisions.

With less than one year to the next general elections, it is expected that the wave of defections will continue, potentially reshaping the balance of power within the National Assembly and across the broader political landscape.