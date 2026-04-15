Africa’s leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote, has been named in the 2026 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people.

The list, released by TIME Magazine on 15 April, featured global leaders across politics, business, technology and culture.

Those listed include US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Pope Leo XIV.

Also recognised are technology leaders such as Sundar Pichai and Neal Mohan.

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Mr Dangote, founder of the Dangote Group, is the only Nigerian on the 2026 list and is featured in the “Titans” category.

This marks his second appearance on the TIME100 list, having first been recognised in 2014 for his contributions to business and philanthropy.

TIME noted Mr Dangote’s role in advancing industrialisation in Africa through investments in cement, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure and energy.

The publication highlighted his focus on building globally competitive industries using local resources, as well as recent large-scale investments in manufacturing and energy.

Other personalities named across categories include Ranbir Kapoor, Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson.

Beyond business, Mr Dangote was also recognised for his philanthropic work through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, which supports initiatives in healthcare, education and economic empowerment.

Meanwhile, Dangote Industries Ltd has unveiled a long-term growth plan, “Vision 2030,” aimed at expanding its global footprint and scaling operations.

The strategy focuses on strengthening existing businesses, including cement, fertiliser and energy, while exploring new investments in steel, power and port infrastructure.(NAN)