Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued two kidnapped persons in Kyado, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, the military said on Tuesday.

Sylvester Ebuka and Chidinma Chikwentu were freed at about 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday through what officials described as sustained, intelligence-led operations targeting criminal hideouts in the area.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Ahmad Zubairu, Mr Ebuka was abducted on 2 April, while Mrs Chikwentu was taken on 6 April in separate incidents.

The military said both were rescued unharmed after pressure from ongoing operations forced their captors to flee.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The breakthrough was achieved through a combination of credible intelligence and relentless operational pressure mounted by troops on suspected bandit hideouts,” the statement said, adding that troops conducted aggressive patrols to disrupt criminal activity in the area.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Moses Gara, a major-general, commended the troops for their conduct, describing the rescue as evidence of the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations.

READ ALSO: Nine killed in fresh attack as fear grips Benue communities

He also assured residents that operations would continue until threats to security in the state are addressed, urging communities to support security agencies with timely information.

The development comes amid a wave of violent incidents in parts of Benue, including recent attacks in Apa and Gwer East local government areas, where several residents were killed and communities displaced.

The Benue State Police Command had earlier said it was reviewing its operational strategy and had deployed tactical teams to affected areas to restore order and prevent further attacks.

While residents have continued to express concern over the frequency of attacks, security agencies say coordinated operations involving the military and police are being strengthened to improve response and stabilise affected communities.